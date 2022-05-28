The 10 best Samsung Memorial Day deals: up to $1,000 off TVs, appliances and more

It's not the big day quite yet but the Samsung Memorial Day sales are already off to a flying start. If you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV or perhaps even a new refrigerator you'll find all the best deals neatly rounded up right here.

In our books, it's easily one of the best Memorial Day sales on the web this weekend due to not just its breadth, but also the sheer savings amounts. Some of our favorite tech is available with a hefty discount right now and you'll also find some great sales on kitchen essentials too.

Speaking of which, today's Samsung Memorial Day appliance sale is likely to be one of the best of the entire year. Not only are there savings of up to $1,500 on refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and plenty more, but nearly every appliance on sale is covered by a free 3-day delivery (opens in new tab) option right now. You can even bundle together multiple white goods for a mix-and-match saving of 10% (opens in new tab) - a discount that stacks on top of the price cuts being offered today on individual products.

Memorial Day TV sales are another great category to check out at Samsung, with some superb price cuts on leading models like the Q70A QLED (starting at $849.99 (opens in new tab)), the TU7000 (starting at $279.99 (opens in new tab)), and the stunning QN800A Neo QLED (starting at $1,999 (opens in new tab)). You'll find full details on these Memorial Day deals just down below with the relevant pricing for each available size. We've also covered a few deals on the stunning Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 - awesome Android flagships that have some great promotions today.

Samsung Memorial Day sale: the 10 best deals

(opens in new tab) Bespoke refrigerators: get up to $1,200 off your own design (opens in new tab)

You can add a touch of flair to your kitchen and save cash on top with Samsung's unique design-your-own bespoke refrigerator service. Regardless of your style, you're looking at a huge selection of choices here and savings that are ranging all the way up to $1,200 on some models. On top of this, the company is also offering a unique referral scheme right now that can get your friends up to $200 off in cashback plus $100 store credit per referral for you.

(opens in new tab) Standard refrigerators: get up to $1,550 off select models (opens in new tab)

If you'd prefer to simply get an off-the-shelf model, then the good news is that the Samsung Memorial Day sale also covers a ton of standard models. We're seeing some hefty discounts here on everything from relatively modest standing column-style fridges to palatial four-door French-style monsters. Generally speaking, you're looking at around a 30% saving here depending on the styles, with the larger models tending to be more heavily discounted.

(opens in new tab) Laundry: get up to 38% off washers and dryers (opens in new tab)

Those Memorial Day appliance sales at Samsung continue over to its laundry section - specifically washers and dryers. While Samsung white goods tend to come at a premium (they're a decent brand, after all), we're seeing some really great $200 to $400 price cuts here on appliances that in some cases cost $700 to $999 at normal price. Paired up with free delivery, this is definitely one of the better value laundry appliances sales this Memorial Day.

(opens in new tab) Ranges: get up to $550 off select slide-in ranges (opens in new tab)

Both gas and electric ranges and stoves are getting some really decent price cuts right now in the Samsung Memorial Day sales. Some of these models are rather pricey but you can get a discount of up to 28% off in some cases today. One of the more important appliances (in our opinion), it's well worth the investment in a decent range if you're an avid home chef.

(opens in new tab) Dishwashers: get up to $250 off select models (opens in new tab)

A good dishwasher can be a luxury item for many homes but today's Memorial Day deals at Samsung are offering some great discounts. Samsung rates its dishwashers on noise and efficiency but thankfully has plenty of models for all budgets. The pricier models (such as this Smart 44dBA (opens in new tab)) in particular, however, are getting the lion's share of discounts today.

(opens in new tab) Samsung TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (65-inch): $549 $529.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The best Samsung TV for those on a budget, you can get yourself a modest but welcome price cut on the TU7000 Crystal series in today's Memorial Day sale. While not a premium QLED display like some Samsung models, the Crystal series still has fantastic picture quality and upscaling thanks to a powerful Crystal 4K processor. It's also fully compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (65-inch): $1,399 $999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - One of the best mid-range QLED displays you can buy, the Samsung Q70A series is a particularly good choice if you're going to be hooking up a next-gen games console. Not only can this display support 120Hz at 4K, but a super-powerful processor and gorgeous colors mean it's a display capable of fantastic performance both in-game and for shows. Today's deals at Samsung heavily discount a number of different sizes to their lowest prices yet.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (65-inch): $3,499 $1,999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $1,500 - And finally, for those who really, really take their TV seriously, check out Samsung's Memorial Day deal on the stunning QN800A Neo QLED series. While pricey, this model is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) on the market currently with its incredible upscaling, colors, and backlighting accuracy. It's quite simply a gorgeous display that's well worth checking out at some of the lowest prices yet today.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: free Galaxy Watch 4, free case, and up to $1,100 off with trade at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Here we go folks - this is Samsung's Memorial Day deal on the fantastic Galaxy Z Fold 3. Buy one of these flagships at the official store and you'll score a free Galaxy Watch 4 on the house - worth a whopping $249 by itself. It's a great smartwatch to have and the perfect accessory to the Fold 3. If that wasn't all, Samsung is also throwing in a free case and an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $1,100 - one of the best we've ever seen from the official vendor.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $100 store credit, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's most recent Galaxy S22 Ultra deal might just be its best ever if you're looking to trade an old device. Right now, its maximum rebate of up to $1,000 is one of the highest we've ever seen and it applies to both unlocked and prepaid carriers. To sweeten the deal further, the retailer is also throwing in $100 of store credit, which is a nice little freebie if you're thinking about bundling in some accessories on the side.

