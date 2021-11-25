Save up to $3,449 on a Sleep Number smart mattress this Black Friday

Want to overhaul every aspect of your sleep so that you're snoozing for longer and deeper? Then Sleep Number's Black Friday mattress sale is where you need to look, with a massive 50% off the 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed. This is regarded as the one of the world's smartest mattresses and the starting price is now $2,349 (was $4,699). The maximum saving is $3,449.50 on the FlexTop Cal king size.

The Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Bed is the best mattress for sleepers looking for custom pressure relief, firmness, cooling and sleep tracking. Each night it creates a SleepIQ score, letting you know how your slept and how to improve it.

Sleep Number's smart bed also absorbs excess heat then releases it slowly as you cool down, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. It also responds to your every movement, automatically adjusting the firmness to suit your sleep position. With 50% off, this is one of the biggest Black Friday mattress deals we've seen yet.

Save up to $3,449.50 - The Sleep Number smart mattress comes with six inches of comfort layers and is a chunky 12 inches tall. As a complete smart sleep system, it’s designed to improve your shut-eye, night after night, as it shows you your sleep quality via a personalized SleepIQ score.

The Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Bed is available in a range of sizes from twin XL to Cal king. It also comes in a range of split mattress sizes so you can tailor each side of the bed to suit you and your partner’s individual sleep needs. You can do this by using the brand’s Sleep Number setting. This adjusts the comfort levels of the bed as you get cozy. And, while you sleep, it responds to your movements, adjusting the firmness as and when needed.

Along with a 100-night trial, the limited edition bed from Sleep Number has a 15-year limited warranty so you can enjoy better sleep for years to come.

If you think the Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Bed is too much tech for your needs, and you just want a superb quality mattress without the tech frills, then we’d highly recommend the Saatva Classic. This is our top pick of all American mattresses because it delivers handcrafted luxury at a reasonable price. Read our guide to the best Saatva Black Friday mattress sales for the latest offers.

Or, if you do want to introduce a few smart functions to your sleep but at a cheaper price, check out the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Smart Mattress – currently $100 off.

