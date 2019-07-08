Samsung Galaxy S10 price reaches new low to counter Amazon Prime Day deals

This a trend we've seen in recent years, and it's one that can majorly benefit you: Samsung's newest smartphones getting insane discounts only a few months after they've launched. And, just before Amazon Prime Day 2019, the story is no different with the Galaxy S10, which should normally cost $899 for 128GB model but is currently going for just $579 new and unlocked on eBay

Jump straight to the Samsung Galaxy S10 deal on eBay

The Galaxy S10 is a powerhouse of a phone. It has the latest Infinity-O design from Samsung, which sees the display stretch to 6.1 inches, filling the front of the device with a small hole cutout for the front-facing camera. The Super AMOLED display is crisp with a QHD+ resolution, and it supports HDR10+ for more dynamic range.

Despite the larger screen, the Galaxy S10 manages to be thinner and even lighter than the Galaxy S9. The body has an elegant glass back and front, which curves at the edges. And, the devices is protected against dust and water with an IP68 rating, so you don't have to worry about a splash in the sink or getting caught in the rain.

The Galaxy S10 on sale on eBay isn't the one you'd find in a mobile carrier's store or Best Buy, though. This is the unlocked, international version. In the grand scheme of things, this doesn't make much of a difference. It uses an Exynos chipset instead of Snapdragon, but it's still offering strong performance. However, it only supports GSM carriers, meaning support for AT&T and T-Mobile but not Sprint or Verizon.

On the plus side, this is an unlocked model, so you can freely switch carriers and use it abroad. The dual-SIM tray also allows it to support multiple networks at the same time.

The deal puts it competitively close with the OnePlus 7 Pro. It's not the only model on sale either. You can score a deal on the Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S10 Plus if you want a different size.