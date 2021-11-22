Ready for FFXIV Endwalker? Save $30 on the best MMO mouse ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday 2021 is finally here, and now that Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker has been delayed to December 8, we have a bit more time to stock up on the best peripherals for the game. And, luckily, one of our favorite MMO gaming mice is on sale.

On Corsair's own website, you can pick up the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite for just $49, which cuts a whopping 37% off of its retail price. Combine that with the perfect timing for the new expansion, and this Black Friday PC gaming deal is literally perfect.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite | $79 Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite | $79 $49 at Corsair

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is our Computing Editor's favorite MMO gaming mouse, with textured side buttons and one of the nicest scroll wheels you'll ever see. And, ahead of Black Friday you can save 37%.

Not only is this a solid gaming mouse for all the best PC games, but because it has 12 buttons on the side, you can map your entire rotation to the side of the mouse, even if you're planning on maining Reaper, with all of the buttons you'll have to manage.

This is essentially just Corsair's version of the Razer Naga, which is the mouse that started the 12-buttons-on-the-side trend that MMO players love, but we actually love Corsair's version a lot. Each row of buttons has a different texture, so even when you're still forming muscle memory to use it right, you can still figure out where your thumb is on the mouse.

Although, while this is a great mouse for MMO players, it is a bit on the large side. So, it's something to be aware of if you have smaller hands - though that doesn't stop our computing editor from using this mouse in every game she plays, even with her tiny, tiny hands.

More Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals