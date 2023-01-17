New MacBook Pro pre-orders: where to buy the latest M2 Pro and Max laptops

Apple has announced two new MacBook Pro laptops featuring the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with a launch date set for later this month on 24 January (3 February in Australia) - and you can preorder both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions right now. Interested? We've gathered up all the retailers that have the MacBook Pro M2 available to pre-order today.

Rumors of a new MacBook Pro announcement were swirling around earlier today just hours before Apple officially confirmed the news. The brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) were the highlights from the news blast, alongside the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that are used to power both devices and promise up to six times faster performance over an Intel-based MacBook Pro.

For more information, you can check out the full technical specifications of the new laptops (opens in new tab), but it's safe to say that early impressions suggest these will be powerhouses. Some standout facts and figures include the up to 22-hour battery life, the option to output to external monitors in 8K at 240Hz, and the ability to play and edit multiple streams of 4K / 8K ProRes video on certain models.

Inevitably, with all of that top-end performance, there's a top-end price to match. The standard 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip starts at $1,999 / £2,149 / AU$3,199, with prices increasing all the way up to $3,499 / £3,749 / AU$5,599 for the 16-inch M2 Max version.

Right now, the only place where you can place a new MacBook Pro preorder is directly through the Apple Store. We expect other major retailers will list the new MacBook Pro models as available soon. We'll continue adding to this list throughout the days ahead to ensure you don't miss out on the opportunity to secure Apple's new laptop.

New MacBook Pro pre-orders: where to buy

Apple: pre-order from $1,999 / £2,149 / AU$3,199

Naturally, the official Apple Store is the first to take pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro models featuring the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Keep an eye out for any potential trade-in options if you have an old device you're willing to part with as Apple tends to offer the most money in return. It's a good way to get the best saving ahead of launch.

Should you pre-order the MacBook Pro?

It really depends on your needs and budget. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are Apple's high-end laptops and are more niche compared to the more consumer-friendly MacBook Air. That said, there's still strong demand for those that need a seriously powerful laptop for business or creative pursuits such as photo and video editing.

If that's you, then it might be a wise idea to preorder to ensure you get one as soon as possible. We've seen the most popular models from previous Apple launches hit with shipping delays of up to a month during the preorder phase.

It's unlikely we'll see something similar for the priciest M2 Max devices, but if there's stock storage it'll be on the least expensive 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip. If that's the one you're eyeing up for the shopping basket, then it would be wiser to buy early if possible.

For everyone else, now's a fantastic time to consider the MacBook Air M2 or MacBook Air M1. Both offer a high level of performance that is more than enough for most users and these devices are featured in our best laptop list right now. What's more, you can currently save $200 on either model of the MacBook Air at Best Buy for a limited time, making it one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Stick with TechRadar in the months ahead for even more of the latest MacBook deals as and when we find them.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2: key specs

Specs for the new MacBook Pro models vary depending on whether you get the version with M2 Pro or M2 Max chip, as well as whether you choose a 14-inch or 16-inch display.

Some general stats and components, though, include 254ppi Liquid Retina XDR screens, an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours, up to 32GB of unified memory and storage options of up to 8TB.

You also get an up to 12-Core CPU / 38-Core GPU, which in practical terms translates to a performance increase of up to six times faster effects rendering and two-and-a-half times faster code compiling compared to an Intel-based MacBook Pro.

All of this is in a chassis that features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, a MagSafe 3 port and USB-C charging port. Plus, you get a Force Touch trackpad and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for added usability.