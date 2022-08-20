The best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals and sales in August 2022

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is already priced reasonably, but there are often discounts on the versatile tablet that make it even better value for money. We've rounded up today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals here.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is an affordable Windows 10 tablet that comes with the option of adding on a keyboard or stylus, and offers great battery life and an easy-to-use interface. While the base spec can be a little slow for certain purposes, and often doesn't come with a Touch Cover or stylus included, it's a great way of enjoying Windows in a highly portable fashion. It's thin and light enough to hold with one hand, while still providing you with a working day's worth of battery life. In particular, it's a good option if you're looking for a great student laptop .

The Surface Go 2 devices start at $399/£399/AU$547, with that price steadily increasing depending on what spec you're tempted by. The highest spec for the tablet can reach prices nearing the iPad Pro , with $899 models an option. Alternatively, the basic spec is more on a par with Chromebooks , even though it's technically a tablet unless you add on the Type Cover.

For many people, paying somewhere in the middle is the best bet for reasonable performance and a touch more storage space than the cheapest model. There's also the LTE model, which means you don't have to rely on Wi-Fi hotspots - providing you have a SIM card with cellular data at the ready. That model starts at $729.99/£719/AU$1,199.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals are fairly commonly seen throughout the year, with the cheapest prices likely to be on Black Friday , at the end of November, if you're able to hold out until then.

The basic spec for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will usually only receive a small discount. However, if you're looking at one of the more powerful (and usually more versatile) options that discount can grow to between 10-15 per cent. Don't forget to keep an eye out for any deals that bundle in the almost essential Type Cover too, as that will frequently save you money in the long term.

