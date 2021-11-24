Updated live: the 25 Best Buy Black Friday worth snapping up

(Image credit: Future) This page will auto-refresh to bring you all the best deals as soon as they're available

The 25 top Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

Image MSI GF65, 15.6-inch, Intel i5-10500H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,099 $849 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Midrange gaming laptops typically see some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and this MSI GF65 15.6-inch laptop is definitely one of them. With an RTX 3060 GPU and 144Hz refresh FHD display, you'll get blazing fast graphics that look great, all for the price of a budget gaming laptop with far less powerful hardware.

$129.99 Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - This huge reduction is one of the best deals we've seen so far, and if you're looking to transform how you prepare food for your and your family, an air fryer is the perfect tool. With 4.7/5 stars from user reviews, this Bella Pro delivers the goods, and at this price we can see it cooking up a storm and selling out fast.

$1,199.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3": $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Surface Pro 7 isn't a cheap piece of kit, but with a massive $400 knocked off it starts to look a little more attainable. Although it's now superseded by the Pro 8, the 7 is still hugely powerful and puts up a good fight against similarly priced laptops. Unfortunately you'll have to buy the keyboard cover separately, but that's just how Microsoft does its thing.

$248 at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit: $109.99 Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit: $109.99 $68.99 at Best Buy

Save $41 – This Philips Hue set has dropped even further – and remember you'll be covered by the Best Buy Black Friday price guarantee should it see further discounts after you purchase. Perfect for adding ambience behind your TV, these are some of the best smart lights on the market.

Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED TV: $649.99 Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED TV: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 – Another top pick that's dropped further and is now cheaper than it's ever been, this TV is the sweet spot between too small and dwarfingly huge – and it even utilizes Samsung's QLED tech, and offers Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual-X Sound support on a budget. Basically, there aren't many QLED TVs out there that could offer this sort of value for money.

$179.99 Jabra Elite Active 75t Noise Cancelling Earphones: $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Having made a name for itself as a premium-but-affordable maker of earphones, the Jabra Elite Active 75t bridges the gap between bargain beaters and seriously expensive audiophile kit. While we found the sound signature a little bass-heavy in our review, for lovers of EDM these could be a stellar purchase.

$19.99 JLab GO Air POP Wireless Earphones: $19.99 $12.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 - If you're after a cheap but very usable pair of earbuds, the GO Air POPs from JLab should fit the bill. While they're not going to rival those costing $100+, as a spare pair or for listening to podcasts as you go about your daily tasks, they really can't be beaten.

$2,099 LG 65" C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $2,099 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you really want to splash out on one of the best TVs on the market, the LG OLED C1 is well and truly up there. Earning a 5-star review from us, it's just about perfect in every way, with gaming optimization, the excellent webOS and, most importantly, incredible picture quality. Yes, it's expensive, but if it's in budget, it should be a top choice. Also available: 55" - $1,299.99, 48" - $1,099.99

Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 $99 at Best Buy

Save $120: This brilliant Chromebook is now just $99, making it the ideal laptop for kids and students. Chrome OS runs well thanks to the Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM, though storage isn't huge.

Sony A7R III Full-frame 42.4 MP Mirrorless Camera: $2,799 Sony A7R III Full-frame 42.4 MP Mirrorless Camera: $2,799 $1,999 at Best Buy

Save $800 - When we reviewed the A7R III, we gave it a big fat 5/5 stars thanks to its impressive pixel count, excellent autofocus, powerful image stabilisation and all-round great performance. While the A7R IV has replaced it, this is huge discount on a camera that's not even two years old yet. A serious bargain (if anything costing nearly $2,000 can be called that...).

Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Always popular in the Best Buy Black Friday deals, Keurig is a household name when it comes to quick and easy preparation of professional-level coffee. This single-serve pod system is just right for quickly grabbing a cup before work, and with a built-in milk frother, it's perfect for lattes - as the name implies.

$199.99 Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you fancy doing some serious food processing, this Mega Kitchen System from Ninja has got you covered. From juicing and mincing to blending and mixing, it can just about do it all, and for less than $100 it's great value. A couple of weeks ago we saw it very briefly dip under $90, but right now this is the best price you'll find for this product anywhere.

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At better than half price, this is the cheapest pressure cooker Best Buy has on offer right now. With 10 presets, 24-hour timer and generous 6qt capacity, it gives you the flexibility to make food around your busy schedule. Also available in 8qt capacity: $119.99 $39.99

$599.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4" 128GB with Wi-Fi: $599.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Need something a bit more powerful? This Galaxy Tab 7 FE should have you covered. Occupying the mid-range between basic tablets and true flagships, it's the perfect big-screen choice unless you're really going to be putting your device through its paces. It was $20 cheaper on Amazon a few weeks ago, but right Best Buy has the very cheapest price available.

$249.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - With a wealth of fitness features like VO2 Max, women's health features and run coaching, the Watch4 is Samsung's best wearable out now. Usually pretty pricy at around $250, this $50 discount makes it much more appealing.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.99 iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Supremely smart and even capable of emptying its own bin, the Roomba i7+ is a high-end robovac that'll do your chores for you. Some reports claim it's a little loud, but its navigation is some of the best in the industry. And with $250 off, it's actually fairly good value.

Shark - Cordless Pet Plus with Anti-Allergen: $329.99 Shark - Cordless Pet Plus with Anti-Allergen: $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Got furry friends that are constantly shedding? The Pet Plus from Shark could be the perfect solution. With 40 minutes runtime on one charge, detachable handheld vacuum and anti-allergy tech, it's a handy tool to have around.