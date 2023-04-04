Here are the best Apple deals at Amazon right now - iPad Air, AirPods, AirTags, more

Amazon is dropping some impressive discounts on Apple devices this week, and we're bringing you all the best offers, including the latest iPad Air, the AirPods 2, the 2022 Apple Watch SE, and the best-selling Apple AirTags.



The best offer out of the bunch is the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $499.99 (opens in new tab) (was $599.99). That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and 64GB of storage and includes Apple's powerful M1 chip, which results in laptop-like speed and performance. The iPad Air also features an impressive camera system with an all-new 12MP ultra-wide front camera for better video calling, plus Touch ID, an all-day battery life, and support for 5G.

Today's best deal: Apple's 2022 iPad Air

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best deal from Amazon is Apple's latest iPad Air on sale for $499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. Today's offer is the 64GB model and applies to the Blue, Space Gray, and Starlight colors which are all currently in stock and ready to ship.

More of today's best Apple deals from Amazon include the AirPods 2 marked down to $99 (opens in new tab) (was $159) - which is the cheapest AirPods deal available. You'll also find a rare discount on the best-selling Apple AirTags, bringing a four-pack down to $89 (opens in new tab) (was $99), and if you're looking for an affordable smartwatch, you can snag the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for a record-low price of $219 (opens in new tab) (was $249).

More of today's best Apple deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $89. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up cheap AirPods, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. While the AirPods lack noise cancellation, the earbuds come with Apple's H1 chip to deliver quality sound and fast pairing with seamless connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 this week - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still boasts a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features. These make the latest SE easily the best-value Apple Watch on the market right now.

