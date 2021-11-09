Grab these huge Black Friday discounts from ScalaHosting

For better site performance, choosing the best web hosting service provider is crucial. Part of this choice is ensuring that your website remains fast, secure, and backed up.

One of the most known web hosting service providers around is ScalaHosting which offers fully managed VPS. One of the reasons ScalaHosting is top-rated and trusted by a lot of websites is because your website is managed by experts, including the handling of the more advanced elements of your website.

Most hosting providers offer shared hosting solutions, but ScalaHosting ensures high performance on your website by not sharing your resources such as your CPU, RAM and Disk with other sites.

As an exclusive deal to TechRadar Pro readers, ScalaHosting is offering discounts of up to 65% discount across all their VPS plans, both managed and self-managed.

This deal will be in effect starting November 5th and will be available until November 30th 2021, and is valid only for new signups for a 36-month bill cycle. Users can get a hold of these discounts by simply using the promo code TechBFCM2021.

This is definitely the perfect time to start scaling your online business and reach your full online potential with optimized, reliable and scalable web hosting service.

ScalaHosting Managed Cloud VPS The platform that provides the tools for your hosting needs so you can scale your business. Use the promo code TechBFCM2021 for up to 65% off. Best web hosting service deal ScalaHosting Managed Cloud VPS

The platform that provides the tools for your hosting needs so you can scale your business. Use the promo code TechBFCM2021 for up to 65% off.

ScalaHosting is known for its cutting-edge cloud technology, state-of-the-art innovation, fast and free migration, and easy functionality. All of these combined result in a fast, fully-optimized website that can start scaling your online business in a few easy clicks.

With over 7 million websites running on ScalaHosting, you can be assured your website is in good hands, getting only the best in security, speed, plan pricing, and and convenience.

ScalaHosting's servers prevent downtime, maximizing your site's reliability. Enterprise-level hardware and software make sure your site loads faster with experts on standby ready to fix any issues that may arise. This service comes as part of the plan you're paying for so it won't cost more.

As web attacks are common nowadays, ScalaHosting does not take security lightly. With SShield, 99.98% of the web attacks are blocked while keeping your website monitored for other forms of malicious activities.

Why is this a great deal?

Massive discounts await customers who want to opt for a high-performing site that's fast, secure, and reliable. ScalaHosting's plans are already known to be among the most affordable, and now that users can get up to 65% off on top of that, this deal is without a doubt not a good thing to miss.

Each plan gives users access to 400+ web applications such as WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Drupal, and more. Users can also take advantage of one-click installs, free website migration, a free domain, its security suite, a dedicated IP address, and more.

Catch this exclusive deal when you sign up for any of their plans.