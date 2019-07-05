Google Home speaker prices are plummeting ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Looking to buy a Google Home speaker? Amazon Prime Day might not be the best time.

Prime Day, which kicks off on July 15, is usually a great time to buy a discounted smart speaker, especially if you're in the market for one of the company's own devices, like the Amazon Echo or the new Echo Show 5.

However, once you start looking for products from Amazon's main rival, Google, you may find the pickings are slim. So, if you're a bigger fan of Google Assistant than Alexa, you could be disappointed this Prime Day.

Luckily, you can find plenty of fantastic Google Home speaker deals ahead of the sales event from a variety of different retailers – we've picked out some of the best, including discounts on the Google Home, Google Home Max, Google Home Mini, and the tech giant's streaming puck, the Google Chromecast.

First up are the best deals in the US (all of which come from Walmart) – if you're in the UK, scroll down for deals in your region.

The best Google Home deals in the US

(Image credit: Google) Google Home smart speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

The original Google smart speaker has been given a huge $60 discount at Walmart, making it nearly half price. It's a great middle option between the larger Home Max and the compact Home Mini – and at this price, it's even better value than before. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

If you want the smarts of Google Assistant but need room-filling sound at the same time, the Google Home Max is probably the best option for you. With $150 off, this is a great deal at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

Coming in a range of cute colors, the Google Home Mini packs Google Assistant into a compact form. It has the weakest speaker of the bunch, but at $25 it's pretty good value for money. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

Need a screen with your virtual assistant? Then the Home Hub is the Google speaker for you. This smart display is currently $70 off at Walmart, which is a bit of a bargain. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

The best Google Home deals in the UK

(Image credit: Google) Google Home smart speaker £89 £59 at John Lewis

The original Google Home smart speaker is usually £89, so this discount of £30 represents brilliant value for money – you can use it to play music, ask Google Assistant questions, and control your smart home. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Max smart speaker £299 £199 at John Lewis

This is the Google Home speaker for audiophiles; it's bigger form allows for more powerful drivers than its smaller siblings, and still comes with all the smarts of Google Assistant. With £100 off the RRP, it's a bit of a steal, too. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini (Charcoal) £49 £24 at Tesco

The smallest of the range, the Google Home Mini packs all of Google Assistant's smart home prowess into a compact puck-like speaker. We've seen the Mini at this price before, but it's still a great deal. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Hub £119 £79 at John Lewis

With a 7-inch touchscreen, the Home Hub is Google's first smart display, and lets you play music, control your smart home, and watch videos. With £40 off, this is a brilliant deal from John Lewis. Image credit: GoogleView Deal

Google Home speakers: common questions

Not sure if you should buy a Google Home speaker? We've answered some of the most common questions about the smart speaker range below:

What works with Google Home? There are lots of services and smart devices that work with your Google Home speaker, by virtue of Google Assistant. According to Google, over 1,500 smart home devices can be controlled with a Google Home speaker, including Philips Hue light bulbs, and Nest security cameras. It can also be used to stream music from Spotify, and if you have a Google Home Hub, play videos from YouTube.

Is there a monthly fee for Google Home? No, although if you use subscription-based services like Spotify or Google Play Music, that will cost you.

Can I connect Google Home to my Smart TV? You can, but your TV will need to have Chromecast built-in – or you'll need to have a Google Chromecast streaming puck. Only a few channels are available to control via voice search, including Netflix, HBO Now, and YouTube TV.

Can you watch Netflix on the Google Home Hub? Annoyingly, you can't watch content from Netflix directly on the Google Home Hub. You can, however, link your Netflix account to the Home Hub and ask Google Assistant to play Netflix on your Smart TV – if it's compatible.

Which is the best Google Home speaker? That really depends on what you're planning to use it for. Want to listen to music with high quality audio? Go for the Google Home Max. Want a little speaker to sit on your desk or bedside table? Opt for the Google Home Mini. If you want something in the middle of these two sizes, try the Google Home, and if you want a smart display, the Google Home Hub is your best bet.