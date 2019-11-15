Get your game on for cheap with these early Nvidia Black Friday deals

We recently learned that Nvidia is banking big bucks with its RTX graphics cards. While that means it'll be hard to find cheap prices for the high-end graphics cards, that doesn't mean you can't get a deal. Currently, a number of laptops and desktops that include Nvidia internals are available with early Black Friday discounts.

The deals include computers powered by some of the best Nvidia graphics cards. They include Ti models in both desktops and laptops, while some desktops even get the new Super RTX models.

All of the deals have already begun, so there's no need to wait to check them out. However, they don't all last as long as one another. Most end on either November 28 or a little earlier on November 26, but one sold through Costco ends earlier on November 21.

iBuyPower NRG Element Pro Plus II | $1,699 $1,499 from iBuyPower

This desktop from iBuyPower packs a powerful Intel Core i7-9700KF processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 2070 super graphics card for excellent 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. Plus it has 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It's available at this price until 11/18.View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming RDY LCIIBG201 | $1.899 $1.799 from iBuyPower

The desktop from iBuyPower tops up on power with a Core i7-9700KF and RTX 2080 Super graphics card. 16GB of RAM will help it stay smooth in whatever you do, and a 512GB SSD paired with a 2TB hard drive should offer plenty of room for a big game library. It's available at this price until 11/18.View Deal

HP Omen Obelisk desktop PC | $1,399 $1,099 from HP

This configuration balances performance and price with an Intel Core i5-9600K capable of overclocking and an RTX 2060 for great 1080p performance. Plus, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with it. It's available at this price until 11/26.View Deal

HP Omen 15t laptop | $999 $749 from HP

HP's gaming laptop is well equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and GTX 1650 graphics that are ready to power games on its Full HD display. It also has some customization options if you want to upgrade any part before buying. It's available at this price until 11/26.View Deal

HP Omen 15 laptop | $1,299 $1,099 from Costco

Costco has a different configurtaion of HP's Omen gaming laptop that comes with a beefy Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and an RTX 2060 graphics card. It also gets a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It's available at this price until 11/21.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth laptop | $1,999 $1,599 from Mobile Advance

This is a highly capable gaming laptop thanks to the Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 2060 graphics card. The 17.3-inch display also runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay. It's available at this price until 11/26.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 laptop | $3,839 $2,899 from Mobile Advance

It doesn't come cheap, but this laptop is a monster for gaming. It has an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2080 graphics card, and a 144Hz, Full HD display with excellent color calibration. Plus, it has 1TB of PCIe-based SSD storage. It's available at this price until 11/26.View Deal

Dell XPS X8930 desktop PC | $1,399 $1,249 from Micro Center

This Dell desktop may not look like a gaming machine, but it's very ready. The Intel Core i7-8700 paired with an RTX 2060 can handle games at 1080p and 1440p. Plus, this model comes packing 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and a future-ready 32GB of RAM. We don't know how long this deal will last.View Deal

Stay tuned for even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to come.