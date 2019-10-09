Get this tricked out Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 for $130 off ahead of Black Friday

Now that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super has pretty much replaced the vanilla RTX 2080 for around the same price, we're going to see plenty of deals on the original model, especially around Black Friday. And, well, it's already starting.

For instance, right now at Best Buy, you can save $130 on MSI's Gaming X Trio variant of the RTX 2080, packed with a triple-fan cooler design, a stylish metal backplate and all the RGB lighting you could ever wish for.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio | $779 $649 at Best Buy

The MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio is the RTX 2080 we all know and love, but turned up to 11. This meaty triple fan design will let you overclock the RTX 2080 to an extreme degree, promising excellent gaming performance.View Deal

Now, you may know that Nvidia recently launched its RTX 2070 Super, with performance very close to the RTX 2080, but at the price of the RTX 2070: this is true. However, when you take this triple-fan cooler design into consideration, you can likely push this card extremely far.

If you're not comfortable pushing those sliders up in MSI Afterburner, you would be better served by saving a bunch of money and picking up an RTX 2070 Super. But if you really want to push your graphics card to the next level this might be the way to go.

The good thing is, however, that we're sure there will be plenty of Best Buy Black Friday deals rolling out this year around PC components and graphics cards, and we'll be keeping an eye out for the best ones.