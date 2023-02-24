Get an LG OLED TV for just $599 right now with this under half-price deal at Best Buy

If you like the idea of a high-end OLED TV but don't want to pay a high-end price, check out the excellent LG A2 on sale for just $599.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy today.

This specific TV deal is knocking a massive $700 off the original price of one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, offering budget-conscious cinephiles an outstandingly good option to get a premium display without breaking the bank.

LG A2 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,299 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Display type: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Ports: HDMI 2 x 3 Searching for a quality display that doesn't break the bank? You can get the excellent, 48-inch LG A2 for well under half price with this outstanding OLED TV deal at Best Buy. This entry-level display from the brand retains the gorgeous silky smooth blacks and accurate colors LG OLED TVs are known for but does away with the usually prohibitive price. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy:

Affordable for an OLED

Great picture quality

Avoid if:

You want 120Hz for gaming

The main selling point for the LG A2 OLED is that it's essentially a TV that's capable of a picture that's nearly as good as the outstanding LG C2 at a fraction of the price. Considering the LG C2 currently sits at the top spot in our best TVs buyer's guide, we'd say you're on to a real winner here if you're prioritizing picture quality on a budget.

As a quick overview, the OLED panel in the LG A2 is going to get you some really deep, contrasty blacks on screen and colors that are really accurate to life. This A2 model also features a much brighter picture overall versus the previous A1 iteration, which lends perfectly to a much better HDR experience.

If there are any drawbacks with the LG A2 it's that it only supports HDMI 2 and not the HDMI 2.1 that's required for the latest games consoles. While you'll still be able to game with no problem on the A2, know that you'll cap out at a 60Hz refresh rate and not the 120Hz that the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of. If you can't live without those speedy refresh rates, you'll have to opt for the pricier LG C2 OLED TV.

Speaking of which, the LG C2 is also on sale right now - alongside a number of other excellent displays from Samsung. You can check out more of this week's best TV deals just down below.

More TV deals to check out this weekend

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Walmart

Display type: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 4 Another fantastic OLED TV deal is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,599.99 at Walmart. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Display type: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 1 A few great deals from the Samsung Presidents' Day sale are still live and one of our favorites is the best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99, thanks to today's $300 discount. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung

Display type: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 4 Samsung's first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The Samsung S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best high-end TV deals currently ongoing. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

Display type: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 4 We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 65-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022): was $4,999.99 now $3,999.99 at Samsung

Display type: QLED

Resolution: 8K

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 4 Samsung's post-Presidents' Day TV deals include this 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,999.99. The 2022 QLED TV delivers brilliant colors with bold, crisp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's powerful 8K Neural Quantum processor. You're also getting Dolby Atmos sound, smart capabilities, and an ultra-wide viewing angle with a super-slim display. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

