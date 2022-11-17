Black Friday fitness deals: Best live discounts on workout kit, watches & more

The Black Friday fitness deals have landed. Even though the Black Friday deals don't officially start until November 25, there's still a ton of great value to be found for anyone who's looking to get in better shape in 2023.

Below, we've picked out some of our favorites, starting with workout equipment. If you're looking to get into fitness for the first time, you might want a low-cost way to start building muscle and working out at home, in which case we could recommend a set of resistance bands. For those who want to stock their home gym with heavier dumbbells, smart dumbbells are the smart choice, allowing you to swap between different weights quickly and finish your workout with less fuss.

If you're looking for a smart device to count your calories, track your sleep and nudge you towards a healthier lifestyle, we've included a smattering of the Black Friday Fitbit deals, while for more adventurous exercisers, the Black Friday Garmin deals will suit runners, riders, and even golfers.

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down each section for the best deals available in your region.

Workout equipment deals

(opens in new tab) Whatafit complete resistance band set: was $39.99 Now $24.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

I'm a huge advocate of resistance bands for beginners, older exercisers, or anyone who needs to work out in small spaces or parks with little kit. With the attached door hook, you can perform almost any cable exercise you'd find at the gym, targeting every single muscle group, with no heavy weights. Everyone should have a set.

(opens in new tab) JaxJox adjustable dumbbells 8-50lbs (pair): was $499.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get buff at home with this excellent set of smart dumbbells. At the touch of a button, you can swap between 8lbs up to 50lbs, with no lengthy manual spin-lock to take the weights on and off. Each one has an LCD display for ease of selection. Sets of two are usually very expensive, so this $200 off is a good discount.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable dumbbells 5-52.5lbs (pair): was $429.99 Now $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on this Bowflex set, which uses a dial rather than a button system to swap between weights. Still infinitely quicker than the old-school clips or spinlocks found in most home sets, it's worth noting they're a great space-saver if you're sick of dumbbell racks.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial S15i smart bike: was $1,299.99 Now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Like the idea of Peloton, but put off by the high price? This NordicTrack smart bike can offer much the same experience, at less than half the price of a Peloton bike, and a subscription service that works out at $15 a year rather than $39.

(opens in new tab) UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill: Was $469.99 Now $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's top under-desk treadmill choice, this walk pad with a 17-inch non-slip running belt is a great way to get more steps in at home. For a more vigorous workout, pull up the safety rail and activate running mode, up to a maximum of 7.8MPH.

(opens in new tab) Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill: was $492 Now $279.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This folding treadmill, allowing you to walk while watching Netflix and taking meetings, or run up to 7.46mph, comes packed with a remote control to adjust your intensity easily from your workstation, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and wheels for easy storage.

Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 Now $149.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

An excellent, unprecedented deal on a brand new piece of kit, the Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, up-to-date heart rate and sleep tracking, built-in GPS for those long runs, 50-meter water resistance for swims, six months of Fitbit Premium free, and Fitbit's up-to-date sensor hardware and tracking algorithms.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149.99 now $99.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Versa 2, now two generations old, is still a great fitness watch for under $100, the RRP of the much more stripped-down Fitbit Inspire 3. It's still got all those great features like Fitbit Pay and in-built Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $148.95 Now $99.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 or 33% on the Charge 5, the most comprehensive and advanced of Fitbit's "true" trackers. It's water-resistant to 50m with advanced sleep tracking, built-in GPS, automatic workout recording, seven-day battery life, and Fitbit's Daily Readiness score. Take it off once a week to charge, and the Charge 5 does the rest of the work for you.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids Minions Yellow: was $79.95 Now $49.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get kids interested in fitness with this minions-themed Fitbit. Swimproof with fitness challenges like family step competitions, the Ace 3 also packs eight-day battery life and fun animations on-face.

Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycling computer: $599.99 Now $391.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's cycling computers bring the Swiss brand's top-of-the-line GPS and metrics collection to your two-wheeled adventures. Calculate your speed, distance, pace, and route traveled, get advance warning of steep hills, work through training programs, and loads more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 Now $187.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's Forerunner range is best-in-class when it comes to running companions, and the 245 (recently supplanted by the 255) packs in loads of amazing features and supports music. Save almost $200.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch: $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get $80 off the price of the original Garmin Venu Sq, a lifestyle-orientated watch that still has room for on-board GPS, Garmin Pay and amazing training metrics. At this price, this is a better buy than most Fitbits.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch 42mm: $199.99 Now $118.99 from Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The entry-level running watch in Garmin's stable is now cheaper than ever at Best Buy. Although the tech's beginning to look long in the tooth, at this price it's still a good deal. Its more attractive lava-red colorway, however, isn't as heavily discounted.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S60 golf watch: $399.99 Now $349.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - One of Garmin's best golf watches, the Approach S60 offers detailed maps of over 40,000 courses, AutoShot measurement, a digital scorecard, and lots more handy golfing tools as well as the usual detailed fitness metrics.