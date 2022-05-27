Best Buy Memorial Day sale is now live: 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops and more

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has begun with hundreds of deals throughout the site on everything from appliances, TVs, laptops, vacuums, headphones, air fryers, and more. There's lots to see, so we've sorted through today's offers to bring you the hottest deals from the 2022 Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

Memorial Day sales mean best-ever offers on major appliances, and Best Buy is a top destination thanks to up to $800 in savings on refrigerators, dishwashers, and laundry packages. Plus, there's a limited-time 24-month financing offer on appliance purchases of $1,499 and up.

Other stand-out deals from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale include smart TVs starting at just $99.99 (opens in new tab) and cheap laptops like this HP 14-inch Chromebook on sale for just $189 (was $409) (opens in new tab). If you're looking for small appliance bargains, you'll also find the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal marked down to $399.99 (was $449.99) (opens in new tab) and this Bella Pro air fryer for just $39.99 (was $59.99) (opens in new tab).



See more of the top deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers that end on Monday at Midnight. You might not see record-low prices like this until the upcoming Prime Day sale.



Best Buy Memorial Day sale: top deals

Save up to $200 - The Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale is the star of the show with up to $800 in savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, as well as dishwashers from Samsung, LG, Maytag, and Whirlpool. The retail giant offers an in-home consulting service and 24-month financing on purchases of $1,499 and up with a Best Buy credit card.

Save $100 – Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for only $399.99. This 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Save $220 – Our favorite cheap laptop deal from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this 14-inch HP Chromebook on sale for $189 thanks to today's massive $220 discount. The laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor. Plus, there's a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge for versatile use.

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's early Memorial Day sales, Best Buy has this Bella Pro Series on sale for just $39.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

Save $50 - Dyson vacuum deals are always a coveted category during Memorial Day sales and Best Buy has the V8 Animal on sale for $399.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The powerful cordless stick vacuum weighs less than six lbs and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and easy cleanups.

Save $200 - If you're looking for a versatile laptop in today's Memorial Day sales, you can grab this Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $649.99. You're getting a 14-inch HD touch display with a 360-degree hinge, plus 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen processor.

Save $330 – One of the best cheap TV deals at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this TCL 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Save $90 – If you need a Windows machine on a budget, consider this Asus - one of the best value Memorial Day laptops for under $200 this week. It features a large 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM, and an Intel Celeron processor, all ideal for a budget-friendly laptop for light work and browsing. Compared to the other cheap laptops in this price range it has double the storage too up to 64GB, which gives you more room for files and applications.

Save $40 - This is one of the best prices we've seen on a Keurig coffee machine and today's Memorial Day deal applies to the K-Mini limited Edition Jonathan Adler design. Perfect for small spaces, the K-Mini is just five inches wide and can brew a cup in minutes.

You can get the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for a record-low price of $329.99. The Samsung Watch is one of the best wearables around and the perfect companion for any Samsung Galaxy phone user, featuring GPS technology, fitness and health tracking, and fall detection.

Save $500 - If you're looking for a premium display in today's Memorial Day sales, Best Buy has Sony's A80J Bravia OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

Save $80 - Cook wood-fired pizzas in the comfort of your own home with the Ooni portable pizza oven which is getting a rare price cut at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The 12-inch pizza oven can whip up a stone-baked pizza in any outdoor space in just 60 seconds and takes just 15 minutes to get started.

Save $200 - Robot vacuum deals are always popular during Memorial Day sales and Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba i6 on sale for $349.99. The powerful vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and features smart navigation maps so it can easily guide through your home.

Save $120 – The Asus Chromebook is back again at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, on sale for just $99. It's simply the best option out there if you want to spend the least amount possible on a new device. Of course, this Asus Chromebook is very basic, but it has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage - all fine for light use and schoolwork.

You can also see more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day TV sales and the best Memorial Day appliance sales. We also have the best Memorial Day mattress sales from online brands like Nectar, Purple, and more.