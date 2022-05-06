Best Buy 3-Day sale: 8 of the best deals on TVs, laptops, iPads, games and more

A brand new 3-Day sale has just got underway at Best Buy, offering a vast number of deals and promotions across the store in everything from laptops and TVs to toys and games. We've picked out a few deals that we think stand out amongst the rest, but you can browse through the full sale just below.

The first is this Asus 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $419 (was $569). This may seem like a high price for a Chromebook, but it's feature-rich and sports a solid spec. It has s 15.6-inch display that doubles as a touchscreen making it a good hybrid option for those who like to switch between a laptop and tablet. It also has an Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM - two big performance-boosting components that ensure it can handle all everyday tasks with ease. We like it as one of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.

Next up is this 43-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $299.99 (was $329.99). Today's discount brings the excellent cheap TV back down to its cheapest ever price. A good choice, then, if your room only needs a smaller screen for film and TV streaming. All the major apps are included, plus it supports 4K resolution and HDR to offer superior picture quality.

Aside from those two, you can also get up to 50% off a range of Star Wars toys and collectibles as the May the 4th Day deals are yet to end. There's also a big $100 discount on the latest iPad mini - that brings the Apple tablet down to its lowest price since launch last year and is one of the best iPad deals we've seen in weeks. Check those and a few more of our favorites just below.

8 top deals in the Best Buy 3-Day sale

Asus 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $569 $419 at Best Buy

Save $150 – This is excellent value for a powerful 2-in-1 Chromebook that's best suited for general everyday use. The large 15.6-inch touchscreen is a good size for work and play - whether in laptop or tablet mode. The device is powered by the latest-generation Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM to ensure solid performance for most tasks. You also get 128GB of storage, which is enough for all your key files and applications.

43-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV: $329.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Here's a budget 4K TV from Samsung that is now back down to its cheapest ever price. It supports up to 4K resolution and HDR for superior picture quality, while the Tizen OS ensures speedy access to all the major streaming apps.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Apple's second-generation AirPods are just $10 more than their cheapest ever price this weekend at Best Buy. It's a great deal for the high-quality wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to offer over 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Star Wars toys and collectables: up to 50% off at Best Buy

Save up to $50 – Star Wars Day may have been and gone but Best Buy still has up to 50% off a wide selection of Star Wars toys and collectables. You can save on everything from Baby Yoda plushies to Funko Pop figures and Lego sets. Prices start at just $5.99.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $84.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 – The Echo Show 5 has only ever been $5 less than this so it's a great time to pick up one of Amazon's smart displays. It has a 5-inch screen and 2MP camera which are fine for making quick video calls. It also has Alexa built-in so you can use voice commands to check your calendar, play music or video and even control lights around the home. It can function as a photo frame to display all your favorite pictures when on standby, too.

Video games: up to 50% off PS5, Xbox and Switch games

Save up to $40 – A wide variety of top PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games are on offer at Best Buy. Many of the biggest discounts are on older, third-party releases. However, there are savings on some major games too including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Call of Duty Vanguard.

Apple iPad mini (2021): $ 499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can pick up the new Apple iPad mini 2021 for its lowest ever price in the Best Buy 3-Day sale. This stunning small tablet sports a vibrant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful Bionic A13 chip. At this discounted price, the latest iPad mini is a great choice if you're after a premium tablet that's easily taken on the go. All colors are available right now, too, so you can pick out your favorite.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 – Stand mixers don't get much better than KitchenAid. So, if you're looking to step up your home baking - or treat someone to some top-end kitchen gadgetry - then this is a terrific offer on the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer. It includes a whisk, flat beater and dough hook as standard to cover all your basic needs, plus it's available in four different colors to best suit your decor.

Shop more bargains with our Mother's Day sales roundup and upcoming deals at the 2022 Memorial Day sales event.