America’s best mattress is on sale with $250 off ahead of Black Friday

The Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid is on the wishlist of anyone who wants a touch of hotel luxury at home, and you can currently save $250 on the Classic hybrid with our exclusive TechRadar offer, as long as your total order value comes to $1,000 or more. The twin size doesn’t qualify here, but all sizes from twin XL up are covered.

With this $250 exclusive Saatva Black Friday sale offer, a queen size Saatva Classic drops to $1,345 (was $1,595). For a handcrafted American mattress of such high quality, this is a reasonable price - you’d pay a lot more for a comparable model in store.

We have seen prices drop lower though – the lowest we spotted on the Classic was $1,199 back in February – and we hope they will drop again once Black Friday arrives. That said, if you need a new bed urgently and you want the best mattress for good lumbar support and full-body comfort, this is a good saving on a luxury hybrid.

If you’re planning on buying a higher value mattress, a bed or both, we would instead recommend using one of Saatva’s other brilliant Black Friday mattress deals – in particular, 10% off orders worth $2,750 or more. Why? Because this saves you up to $1,033 depending on the products you buy.

$898 (size twin XL up) at Saatva Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,098 $898 (size twin XL up) at Saatva

Save $250 - The Saatva Classic innerspring hybrid is well rated for back support and pressure relief. A plush pillow top provides ample cushioning, while a double layer of coils delivers good lumbar support but with a little bounce. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights, so you can tailor it more to your posture and sleep needs. You’d pay more for a mattress of this quality in store anyway, so this $250 saving makes it even better value for money.

Saatva holiday season event: 15% off orders worth $2,750 Saatva holiday season event: 15% off orders worth $2,750

This offer keeps changing, as just earlier this week we saw 15% off orders worth $2,500. There's no guarantee that the offer will or won't change as we approach Black Friday. So if you don't urgently need a Saatva, you may want to wait a little to see if better offers or lower prices arrive. But if you are buying a Saatva product worth $2,750 or more and need it urgently, this is a great saving available now.



The Saatva Classic comes in three firmness levels: plush soft (a 3 out of 10 on the firmness scale), luxury firm (5-7 out of 10), and firm (8 out of 10). If you’re a side sleeper or have a lighter body weight, try the soft. Those of average weight or who sleep in multiple positions or co-share with a partner, try the luxury firm. If you have back pain, you’re a stomach sleeper or have a heavier body weight, try the firm.

The trial period is 180 nights, which isn’t the longest (that’s 365 nights, offered by the likes of Nectar and DreamCloud), but it’s more than enough to help you figure out if you have made the right choice. The minimum timeframe experts recommend is three weeks.

Saatva also offers free White Glove Delivery service. This isn’t exclusive to the brand, but it does mean that Saatva’s installation experts will deliver your new mattress to your room of choice. Arrange it in advance and they will remove your old mattress too.

If you change your mind during the trial, Saatva will refund your money and arrange for collection of the mattress. This isn’t free though - while some sleep brands offer free returns, others like Saatva charge $99.

The luxury sleep brand has a growing collection of bedding and accessories too, including one of our top choices for the best mattress toppers - the Saatva Mattress Topper, available in a choice of three materials. You can also buy sheets, comforters, mattress protectors, bed pillows, and bed frames and bases at Saatva. Spend over $2,750 and you’ll get 15% off your order.

