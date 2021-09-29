Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2021: when the sale starts and what we expect to see

Walmart doesn't always run an official 'Walmart Cyber Monday sale', but there are always plenty of great deals to browse on Cyber Monday - and we're expecting the same again this year, when the shopping event begins on November 29.

So when will Walmart's Cyber Monday deals actually start? And which products do we expect to see with the biggest price drops? Here we explain everything you need to know about Walmart on Cyber Monday - and how to find the best Cyber Monday deals at the retailer on the day.

Last year, Walmart ran a 'Cyber Week'. On Cyber Monday itself, there was a strong focus on cheap TVs, smart home tech, and kitchen items, with some excellent offers on coffee makers, air fryers and robot vacuums. Those sat alongside some record-low prices on headphones, video games and smartwatches.

Prior to Cyber Week, Walmart launched a 'Deals for Days' campaign, which ran throughout much of the holiday period last year. These offers lasted for much of the Fall season after a surge in online spending brought the annual discounts forward to as early as October - and we're expecting to see the return of a similar campaign in 2021.

The figures show last year's extended deals period was a major success for retailers. Adobe reports they saw as much as $188 billion in revenue during the holiday shopping season. With that in mind it's likely we'll see a return to early deals in 2021.

Nevertheless, we predict the best Walmart deals will be reserved for Thanksgiving week and the days following Black Friday. In general, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are a continuation of the retailer's weekend offers, but there are a few additional discounts to regenerate interest, and home and kitchen items come into their own during this latter sale, so there's still plenty to keep an eye on.

Walmart Cyber Monday: FAQs

When will Walmart Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Walmart Cyber Monday deals never technically began last year, with the retailer simply continuing to run its Black Friday offers throughout the week after the main event. However, we did notice a few changes in the listings from Monday onwards, with more smart home and kitchen items taking discounts and a few additional savings on lower priced tech devices as well. That means that, while the store may not necessarily brand the sale, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals will likely hit the shelves from Monday November 29 this year.

How to find the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals in 2021

Walmart makes finding the deals on its site pretty easy, however working out whether those offers are worth your money is another story. That's because Walmart also regularly uses marketplace sellers who don't tend to price match other retailers and can charge far higher prices for items. That's why we're rounding up all the Walmart Cyber Monday deals that are actually worth your time and money right here, bringing you the biggest savings as soon as those offers hit the shelves.

However, if you are going it alone there are a few things you can do to make sure your deal-hunting does smoothly.

Use the time you have left before the main event itself to research the products on your shopping list. That may mean looking at the features and specs you know you definitely need and the ones that you might be able to drop if a similar product is offering a far better deal. However, it's also worth noting price changes in the months leading up to Walmart Cyber Monday deals. With this research in the bag you will be able to spot a record low price, or simply weed out offers that aren't as good as they look at face value.

Once you have found a deal you like the look of, it's also worth price checking against other retailers. While many price match each other, some can run out of stock of certain colorways, or include additional accessories or free gifts for a competitive edge. Make sure you really are getting the best deal possible by at least cross referencing your offer with Best Buy and Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Today's best deals on Walmart favorites

We're just under two months away from November, which means you may need some items on your list a little sooner. We regularly see prices dropping back down to, and even surpassing, last year's offers, so you may be able to scoop up a discount well ahead of the main event.

It's worth noting that any products that have dropped back down to their Cyber Monday prices since are likely to drop even further come November, but you'll still find some excellent discounts up for grabs ahead of time. Below you'll find all the lowest prices on some Walmart favorites from last year's sale.

What were last year's best Walmart Cyber Monday deals?

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals last year consisted of cheap TVs offering big displays for excellent low prices. From Onn. to Hisense, these devices were blockbuster discounts, dropping massive 70-inch screens all the way down below $500. If you were browsing the budget category, however, you could pick up TVs for as little as $88, with even mid-range models taking considerable price cuts - a 50-inch 4K Sceptre model was available for just $199.

Those after a new laptop, however, were also well served. Prices on cheap Chromebooks started at just $159 in last year's Walmart Cyber Monday deals, but the retailer was lacking in higher end machines. We didn't see too many laptops capable of running a workday with heavier software and multi-tasking on sale at Walmart last year, so it's likely best to stick to Best Buy or Dell if you're looking for performance in 2021.

Home and kitchen items also formed a large section of Walmart's Cyber Monday deals last year, offering big discounts on everything from floorcare to small kitchen appliances. Top deals included the Roomba i3+, dropping a hefty $200 all the way down to $399.99, however those browsing cheaper accessories could also find air fryers starting at under $50 as well.

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals from last year

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.



Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Walmart

You could get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 in Walmart's Cyber Monday deals. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi (RV750): $219.95 $149.00 at Walmart

Save $71 – Shark's robot vacuums are some of the most affordable on the market, and this model was cheaper than ever at $149. That's practically a steal, considering it comes with three brush types, smart assistant compatibility, and proximity sensor so it doesn't damage your walls and furniture.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You could score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does, but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.



Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

You could pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $70 off discount with this Cyber Monday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep, and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.

Ninja Auto-iQ 1000-Watt Blender, BL688: $119.00 $99.00 at Walmart

Make smoothies, juices, and creamy soups with this 1200-watt blender from Ninja. It boasts an Auto-iQ technology provides intelligent programs so you wouldn't have to figure out whether to pulse or blend and how long you do it for. Delicious drinks for hardly any effort at all? We're all for it.

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: $179 $119 at Walmart

This was the cheapest Beats Solo3 deal we'd ever seen at Walmart. These high-performance wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, which not only give an impressive 40 hours of battery life, but have amazing wireless stability.



Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $329.99 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE was quite remarkable - a fantastic price for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applied to the white sport band, but you could still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.



Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and were on sale for a record-low price of $199.



Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $89 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.



Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you were looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch was a fantastic option, on sale at the Walmart for just $88.



Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14" HD Display: $307.94 $159.00 at Walmart

Save $150 – If you were looking for the perfect laptop gift to put under the tree for the kids, this Chromebook from Lenovo might have been the one. Not only does it come with 4GB RAM and 32GB EMMc SSD storage, but it was also almost 50% off for Cyber Monday. It's practically a steal.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $44.99 $22.88 at Walmart

You could enjoy a library of games on PC, console, and mobile via cloud gaming with this excellent discount on the Xbox subscription service. Play the likes of Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more, and change the way you think about playing new games.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

You could score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker in last year's Walmart Cyber Monday deals. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.



Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

You could get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Walmart Cyber Monday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.



Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780: $144.99 $96.00 at Walmart

You could slash $49 off your purchase of the Ninja Supra BL780 if you took advantage of this money-saving deal from Walmart. You're not only getting a 1200-watt blender-slash-food processor, which powers through ice, but also two additional Nutri Nina cups with lids so you can enjoy your juices and smoothies on the go.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $49 $24.88 at Walmart

Walmart had the Lenovo Smart clock for 50% off during last year's Cyber Monday sale. The smart clock has the Google Assistant built in for hands-free control and features a speaker so you can listen to music, news, podcasts, and more.

