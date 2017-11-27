The best eBay Cyber Monday deals 2017

It's true: eBay Cyber Monday deals in the US are officially here, and that means you can save big on tons of tech today.

Here's a look at our picks for the best eBay Cyber Monday deals. We suggest you act quickly if any appeal to you as supply - and savings - can always run out.

eBay Cyber Monday deals

eBay is releasing new Cyber Monday deals every hour. That means more chances for you to save - if you act fast. Keep scrolling to see the deals we think are the best at eBay this Cyber Monday.

13.3-inch MacBook Air (2017) is $745 right now

Save on Apple's MacBook Air at eBay with a deal that brings the price down to $745 from its usual $999 list price. That's $254 off for a deal that's the lowest price we've seen for this machine yet.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3452 desktop is just $349 (was $699)

Moving up the ladder from laptops, you can save a whopping 50% off a Dell touchscreen all-in-one desktop on eBay. You only pay $349 for a machine that gets work done.View Deal

New iPad 9.7 is just $279 (was $329)

iPad deals are aplenty this Cyber Monday, and this is a great deal on the newest iPad for 15% off. That makes it a perfect gift for someone or yourself (you deserve it!).View Deal

Save $30 on an unlocked iPhone 8

Sure, there's another new iPhone everyone is obsessed with, but the iPhone 8 is now slouch. At $669 on eBay, you save $30 off the regular list price. Plus, it's unlocked.

(Image: © GameStop) Save $10 on a GameStop Digital Gift Card

Gift cards make awesome easy gifts, especially when you can email them to the recipient. Give the gamer in your life $100 worth of GameStop digital currency that you bought for the price of $90. You save 10%!View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book is the lowest price we've ever seen (currently out of stock)

If you've held off buying a Surface Book, this deal may finally convince you to dive right in. It's the lowest price we've seen for Microsoft's 2-in-1 at $729, which is a savings of 51% off. This item is currently out of stock. View Deal

Philips Hue 2nd Gen Starter Kit refurbished is $99

Want to smarten up your home without paying part of your mortgage? Try the Philips Hue Start Kit at 50% off. For $99, you get everything you need to light your home like it's the 21st century.View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop back to 62% off

Now $219.99 (was $579.99)

A solid machine with 4GB RAM, quad-core processor, 15.6-inch screen and Windows 10, this HP notebook is now a huge 62% off.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is in stock

This isn't a discounted price, but if you want to ensure you have a Switch wrapped under your tree this year, you should take advantage of eBay's listing before supply is gone.View Deal

iPad Pro 9.7 32GB is $399.99 (was $729.99)

Apple's solid 9.7-inch iPad Pro is available for a huge 45% discount on eBay right now. You get 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity, all in a slate with Apple's Retina display tech.View Deal

MacBook Air 13.3-inch is $919.99 (was $1,199)

Apple's light-as-a-feather MacBook Air is a huge 23% off on eBay right now. You get 8GB of on board storage, 256GB hard drive capacity and a sizeable 13.3-inch screen all for under a grand.View Deal

PS4 Pro 1TB and two game bundle is $399.99 (was $447)

PS4 is flying off the shelves this Black Friday but eBay has a deal on the 1TB PS4 Pro for 10% off, which also includes a copy of Star Wars Battlefront II and Final Fantasy XV. View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB is $169.99 (was $279.99)

Microsoft's Xbox One S has seen its price dropped across retailers, but eBay has the absolute lowest price around. It's actually the lowest price we've ever seen. eBay's price is $169.99, saving you a whopping $110 on the sleek gaming system. This is a tremendous bargain on a really good console.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Dual-Sim is $679.99

Forget the iPhone X - if you're an Android user, this Galaxy S8 Plus deal on a Dual-Sim, factory unlocked phone is a great get. Regularly listed at $909.99, you're saving $230.View Deal

Roomba 980 robot vacuum is 11% off

Don't clean out your wallet just to clean your house the smart way. eBay has a Roomba 980 with Wi-Fi connectivity for $759, which is 11% off the robot's regular list price. View Deal

Beats By Dr. Dre Solo HD headphones are $59.99 (list price of $199.99) Got a music lover on your holiday gift list? Wrap them a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre Solo HD on-hear headphones with built-in mic (original packaging not included). At $59.99, you're saving big on what these ear cans normally cost. View Deal

Dell Latitude 15 5580 laptop refurbished is $1,039.99

It's hard to go wrong with a Dell laptop, and this Windows 10 devices not only backed an Intel Core i7 7th Gen processor, but it also has a 15.6-inch display and 16GB of memory to boot. Now $1,039.99, you're saving big from its regular price of $1,199.View Deal

Dell Latitude E7250 12.5-inch laptop refurbished is $379.99 (52% off) If you're looking for a slightly smaller laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, then this Dell deal on eBay could be just what you need. View Deal

Apple 27-inch iMac 5K with 3.5GHz Processor (Refurbished) is $1,349 (56% off) Need a high-powered UHD workstation? Apple is selling a refurbished 27-inch iMac 5K with a Quad-Core Intel i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB Fusion Drive for $1,349 - 56% off the original retail price of $3,099.

