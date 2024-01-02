Get Shell Energy's 'Superfast Fibre Plus' for £24.99 p/m + a £90 Amazon voucher

If you're looking for a cheap and reliable fibre broadband deal, then this offer is sure to pique your interest.

Right now you can get Shell Energy's popular 'Superfast Fibre Plus' broadband for just £24.99 a month. This is down from the usual price of £42.96 a month and, as an added bonus, if you sign up with our link you can also get a £90 Amazon voucher when your broadband is up and running.

You will need to sign an 18-month contract and pay an upfront fee of £9.95 for the delivery of your router. You'll also need to be able to access Shell Energy's fibre network to get the deal.

With this particular package, you'll be able to make the most of average download speeds of 67Mbps and you also get the company's new 'Wi-Fi 6 hub' included. It's this winning mix of speed, dependable smart tech and a reliable connection that makes this fibre broadband a top choice for small to medium households. With it, you'll be able to download, stream in UHD, casually browse and online game all at once across multiple devices.

As we've mentioned above you'll need to check if your property is eligible for the deal when you look to sign up, but you can do this directly with the provider. Lastly, you have until before midnight on January 21, 2024, to get this deal, as that's when the offer expires.

Shell Energy | Superfast Fibre Plus | £24.99 p/m | 67Mbps | 18-month contract | Upfront fees £9.95 | +£90 Amazon voucher

Why choose Shell Energy for your broadband?

You may know Shell Energy better as an energy supplier, but it's now one of the UK's most popular broadband providers. There are plenty of reasons to justify this and here are just a few examples if you're still on the fence about choosing this particular firm.

One of the main draws is that Shell Energy tends to offer prices that sit at the cheaper end of the market - something to which our featured deal can attest. It's even had recognition for this in the form of a 2023 'great value' award from Good Housekeeping. What's more, it now has a fairly wide range of different broadband speeds that can essentially suit the requirements of any property.

As of December 2023, you can get the following packages and speeds:

Fast Broadband - 11Mbps

Superfast Fibre - 38Mbps

Superfast Fibre Plus - 67Mbps

Ultrafast Fibre - 145Mbps

Ultrafast Fibre Plus - 290Mbps

Full Fibre 100 - 109Mbps

Full Fibre 200 - 207Mbps

Full Fibre 300 - 311Mbps

Full Fibre 500 - 525Mbps

Full Fibre 900 - 944Mbps

One of the downsides to Shell Energy is that it doesn't offer any broadband and TV bundles at the moment, so it's not going to be for you if you want to bolt on these kinds of extras. It also hasn't fared well in recent Ofcom reports and has featured as one of the most complained about broadband providers in the last year - often due to its poor handling of customer issues.

So, if you're not sure you want to go with Shell Energy or you just want to see how its deals compare to the rest of the broadband market, we can help. Either check out our guide to the best broadband deals or enter your postcode into the widget below. Or tool will then show you all the top offers in your location.

