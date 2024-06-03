Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, June 4 (game #862)

Failure in Quordle is only ever a couple of clicks away, because it's not a forgiving game at all. You only have nine guesses to solve four Wordle-style puzzles, after all, so if you're on the brink of losing your streak, my hints below may help you out.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #862) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #862) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #862) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #862) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #862) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • R • E • F

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #862) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #862, are…

SCORN

REIGN

EPOCH

FIGHT

I nearly messed up today's Quordle. It's not a hugely difficult one, and my three set start words of STARE, DOILY and PUNCH gave me a great opening to the game, with all the letters I needed for SCORN, four of them for REIGN and all five for EPOCH.

Unfortunately the final one was a little trickier. I could see that -IGHT was a likely format, but inexplicably played WIGHT rather than trying to narrow down the options. I realized my mistake right away, but could see that MIGHT, FIGHT and BIGHT were all still options, so had to play FAMED in order to eliminate two answers and keep my streak alive.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #862) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #862, are…

ELDER

FLACK

SAUNA

RETRO

Quordle answers: The past 20