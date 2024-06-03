NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, June 4 (game #93)

Here's another potentially tricky Strands for you, in case you were expecting anything different. It's solvable, sure, but you might need to think creatively to do it without any in-game hints. Or you could use my own clues to set you on your way.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #93) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Purposeful pairs

NYT Strands today (game #93) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • EDICT • DIVE • DIVED • EGRET • FORD • WAVE

NYT Strands today (game #93) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Twice as helpful

NYT Strands today (game #93) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #93) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #93, are…

WATCH

LEARN

DIVIDE

CONQUER

FORGIVE

FORGET

SPANGRAM: USEFULADVICE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: One hint

I always struggle in Strands when the theme is abstract, as it is today. USEFUL ADVICE – the spangram – sums up part of the challenge here, with the theme clue of 'Purposeful pairs' telling the rest of the story.

I got that I needed pairs, that bit was easy. But the purposeful side of it was harder to work out and I was essentially stumbling around in the dark until I eventually used a hint up. That gave me WATCH, at which point the task became a lot easier. LEARN immediately revealed itself to me, and once I spotted DIVIDE it was easy to claim CONQUER too. By that stage the spangram was also apparent, and I solved the rest of the puzzle with no fuss.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 3 June, game #92)

YOGURT

MISO

KEFIR

KOMBUCHA

KIMCHI

SAUERKRAUT

SPANGRAM: FERMENTED