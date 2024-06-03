NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, June 4 (game #359)

Connections is a very tricky game, and one that you are only able to make four mistakes in or suffer the indignity of a failure. If you find yourself on the brink of disaster, you might want to read on for my hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #359) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STAFF

HAT

MAKE

BRIDGE

HATCH

NET

ROBE

SPAN

CLEAR

KEEL

CLEF

SECTION

SUITE

BEARD

DECK

EARN

NYT Connections today (game #359) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Pay packet

Pay packet Green: Gandalf's wardrobe

Gandalf's wardrobe Blue: Ship shape

Ship shape Purple: Third letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #359) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TAKE HOME, AS INCOME

GREEN: PARTS OF A WIZARD COSTUME

BLUE: FOUND ON A SHIP

PURPLE: C-___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #359) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #359, are…

YELLOW: TAKE HOME, AS INCOME CLEAR, EARN, MAKE, NET

CLEAR, EARN, MAKE, NET GREEN: PARTS OF A WIZARD COSTUME BEARD, HAT, ROBE, STAFF

BEARD, HAT, ROBE, STAFF BLUE: FOUND ON A SHIP BRIDGE, DECK, HATCH, KEEL

BRIDGE, DECK, HATCH, KEEL PURPLE: C-___ CLEF, SECTION, SPAN, SUITE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: One mistake

I've marked this as easy even though I didn't get a perfect score, because really I have nobody to blame but myself.

I started by solving the yellow and green groups without too many problems. As always, I pondered a couple of potential directions for the first one – maybe BRIDGE and SPAN could go together meaning 'go over a gap', or maybe BRIDGE and CLEF formed some kind of musical grouping – but after a while decided that EARN, MAKE, NET and CLEAR must go together and indeed they did. Next I spotted that STAFF and ROBE were obvious parts of a wizard costume, and paired them with BEARD and HAT to make a Gandalf-esque green set.

I was pretty sure something boat-like was going to form another group, and had BRIDGE, DECK and KEEL lined up as three of them. The fourth? Well, I know a HATCH is sometimes found on a boat, but not always. The same goes for a SUITE, right? If it's a fancy cruise ship or yacht, at least. So I went with the latter and lost one guess there. I righted my wrong immediately afterwards and was left to play the purple set by default, as always. And no, I wouldn't have got it – for starters, I have no idea what C-SPAN or C-SUITE are…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

