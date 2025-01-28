Quordle today – my hints and answers for Tuesday, January 28 (game #1100)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1100) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1100) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1100) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1100) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1100) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • T • D • I • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1100) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1100, are…

TOKEN

DAISY

INANE

PLIED

I’m trying hard not to get drawn towards the first word first in Quordle, instead looking at all four and seeing which one looks the easiest to complete. I apply the same policy in car parks – I’d rather park 400 yards away from an entrance in an easy spot than right next to it squeezed between two trucks. The path of least resistance works with Quordle, too.

Anyway, the rarely spotted letter K aside a fairly standard Quordle without too much stress – or words that haven’t been used since 1812.

Meanwhile, the Daily Sequence was an absolute stinker today, with four words all ending in the same letter and one word containing zero vowels. Congratulations if you completed it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1100) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1100, are…

BONEY

SLYLY

NANNY

GODLY

Quordle answers: The past 20