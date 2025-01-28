NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Tuesday, January 28 (game #597)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #597) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DEMON

LAUGH

JOKER

AIRHEAD

CARD

BAND

CHESS

DUMBBELL

SNICKER

CHARACTER

MAT

MAR

BUMP

MOUND

DIAL

BENCH

NYT Connections today (game #597) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ha-ha-ha

Ha-ha-ha GREEN: Home gym

Home gym BLUE: Sweets missing something

Sweets missing something PURPLE: You “need” to add this

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #597) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FUNNY PERSON

GREEN: RESISTANCE TRAINING EQUIPMENT

BLUE: CANDY BARS MINUS "S"

PURPLE: SPEED ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #597) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #597, are…

YELLOW: FUNNY PERSON CARD, CHARACTER, JOKER, LAUGH

CARD, CHARACTER, JOKER, LAUGH GREEN: RESISTANCE TRAINING EQUIPMENT BAND, BENCH, DUMBBELL, MAT

BAND, BENCH, DUMBBELL, MAT BLUE: CANDY BARS MINUS "S" AIRHEAD, MAR, MOUND, SNICKER

AIRHEAD, MAR, MOUND, SNICKER PURPLE: SPEED ___ BUMP, CHESS, DEMON, DIAL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I really struggled today and I doubt I’m alone. JOKER, CARD and CHARACTER are fine for FUNNY PERSON, but LAUGH? I wasted two mistakes on that one. I know if someone is funny, you might say they’re a good “laugh” but it still feels like a verb in a group of nouns.

Oh well, I’ll get over it!

Meanwhile, I took ages to get the CANDY BARS MINUS “S” as both MOUND(S) and AIRHEAD(S) are not available in the UK, where I’m based, and I was instead drawn to linking MOUND with BUMP. I’m pretty sure Mounds are the same as our Bounty bars, but I’m not sure if there’s a European equivalent of Airheads.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 27 January, game #596)

YELLOW: SMALL AMOUNT OF FOOD TO TRY BITE, MOUTHFUL, SAMPLE, TASTE

BITE, MOUTHFUL, SAMPLE, TASTE GREEN: PROTECTIVE COVERINGS IN NATURE BARK, SCALES, SHELL, SKIN

BARK, SCALES, SHELL, SKIN BLUE: "EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL" EXTRA, OIL, OLIVE, VIRGIN

EXTRA, OIL, OLIVE, VIRGIN PURPLE: SEEN IN "THE SHINING" AXE, HEDGE MAZE, TWINS, TYPEWRITER