NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, January 28 (game #331)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #331) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Stable supply

NYT Strands today (game #331) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHORE

ROPE

SOAP

RUSH

NEAR

SHINE

NYT Strands today (game #331) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Ride that pony

NYT Strands today (game #331) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #331) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #331, are…

CROP

REINS

SADDLE

HARNESS

BRIDLE

SPURS

SPANGRAM: HORSEBACK RIDING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Apart from having the longest Spangram I've ever seen – beating last September’s ROOT VEGETABLES with 15 letters – today’s Strands was a walk, or should we say ride, in the park. Let me know if you’ve seen a longer one.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naturally, I was hoping that a nosebag would be on the list. Although it is not really something you’d need for HORSEBACK RIDING, I enjoy how it’s become slang for mindlessly eating snacks. Something I may do now and then!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 27 January, game #330)

SLOTS

CRAPS

POKER

BLACKJACK

ROULETTE

BACCARAT

SPANGRAM: GAMBLING