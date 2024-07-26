Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, July 27 (game #915)

Here's your daily Quordle hints page for Saturday. You may need some today; but then again, they're almost always useful.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #915) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #915) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #915) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #915) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #915) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • L • M • G • R

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #915) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #915, are…

LEAFY

MOUTH

GLAZE

RINSE

Whatever your Quordle strategy, you'll probably need to use outright guesses at some point in the game, and it helps to be lucky when you do so. That was my experience today; my three start words give me a good opening, but I got lucky with MOUTH in the top right (the answer could also have been TOUGH) and then similarly with LEAFY in the top left (it could also have been LEAKY).

Get those answers wrong and I might well have struggled to solve today's game, given that the final one I attempted was GLAZE – and I used up a guess there on BLAZE. Still, you've got to ride your luck, eh?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #915) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #915, are…

MATEY

ITCHY

POLYP

FETCH

