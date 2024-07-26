NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, July 27 (game #412)

The weekend starts with a very hard Connections puzzle, in my experience. You might well want some hints for it – although in my case luck was enough…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #412) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEAR

DETOUR

RADIUS

YIELD

FOX

TANGENT

REVERSE

SNACK

TEN

GENERATE

DIGRESSION

RIGHT

PRODUCE

ASIDE

ARE

BABE

NYT Connections today (game #412) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Conversational diversions

Conversational diversions Green: Make?

Make? Blue: Attractive person

Attractive person Purple: Represented by a specific letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #412) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OFF-TOPIC REMARKS

GREEN: CREATE, AS RESULTS

BLUE: HOTTIE

PURPLE: WORDS REPRESENTED BY THE LETTER "R"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #412) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #412, are…

YELLOW: OFF-TOPIC REMARKS ASIDE, DETOUR, DIGRESSION, TANGENT

ASIDE, DETOUR, DIGRESSION, TANGENT GREEN: CREATE, AS RESULTS BEAR, GENERATE, PRODUCE, YIELD

BEAR, GENERATE, PRODUCE, YIELD BLUE: HOTTIE BABE, FOX, SNACK, TEN

BABE, FOX, SNACK, TEN PURPLE: WORDS REPRESENTED BY THE LETTER "R" ARE, RADIUS, REVERSE, RIGHT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Fortunately, luck is not a limited quality, in that you can be very lucky one day and also lucky the next. That happens, right? Well, it's just as well, because if not then I would have used up an entire lifetime of luck on today's Connections.

The first two groups, which I solved in the order green (create results) and yellow (off-topic remarks) were both straightforward, but things got a lot harder for the final two. In fact, they got so hard that I literally had no idea what either answer could be. Zero. Zilch. I stared at the board for what seemed like hours, but which was in reality about 30 minutes, spread over a few sessions, and eventually decided to give up. I simply could not assemble FOX, RIGHT, REVERSE, BABE, SNACK, RADIUS, TEN and ARE into two groups. I couldn't even spot a couple of words that might go together.

Rather than stop playing, I thought I should at least guess blindly, so went with BABE, FOX, TEN and SNACK entirely by random. Or maybe my unconscious brain spotted something that my conscious brain didn't? Either way, I guessed those four and… it was right! Now, I have never, ever heard the term SNACK used to me a 'hottie', so I don't know what's going on there, but I'm not complaining. And no, I wouldn't have got the 'R' group – that's a really difficult one.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

