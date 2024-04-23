Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, April 24 (game #821)
Welcome to Wednesday's Quordle. It's the same as Monday's, Tuesday's and all the other days, other than it takes place today and not on a different one. Ahem.
As always, you get four Wordle-style puzzles to solve at the same time, plus there's a further game in the form of the Daily Sequence variant, where you complete them in turn. And as always, it can be tricky – so there's no shame if you need to use some of my hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Quordle today (game #821) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #821) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.
Quordle today (game #821) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #821) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #821) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• S
• C
• S
• U
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #821) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #821, are…
- STEAD
- CANAL
- SHEEN
- UNITE
The combination of repeated letters and relatively uncommon words (STEAD, SHEEN) combined today to make this another fairly tough Quordle. Not horrendously difficult, but come on – it's hard enough completing all four quadrants as it is, without some of the words being harder to solve than standard.
That said, my own game would have been a lot more straightforward if I hadn't played SHINE rather than SHEEN, even though I already knew the third letter had to be E. That was a silly mistake, but it didn't cause me any major problem and I was still able to solve this Quordle with one guess remaining.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #821) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #821, are…
- CLASH
- SWING
- DRIVE
- BASIC
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #820, Tuesday 23 April: PLANK, SPOIL, GAVEL, STOOP
- Quordle #819, Monday 22 April: PLAID, ADAGE, DIODE, ELBOW
- Quordle #818, Sunday 21 April: CASTE, FUNKY, CAVIL, MANGA
- Quordle #817, Saturday 20 April: STAMP, FORTH, DULLY, OUNCE
- Quordle #816, Friday 19 April: WOMAN, WAXEN, FLIRT, FLOAT
- Quordle #815, Thursday 18 April: MATCH, APTLY, BISON, CLINK
- Quordle #814, Wednesday 17 April: COLON, EQUIP, SUITE, BLURB
- Quordle #813, Tuesday 16 April: METAL, MATEY, AGREE, DRIVE
- Quordle #812, Monday 15 April: STINT, RAPID, BRING, BUILD
- Quordle #811, Sunday 14 April: WITTY, DADDY, SHORT, SLUNG
- Quordle #810, Saturday 13 April: GROVE, ALLOY, TIMID, TWIST
- Quordle #809, Friday 12 April: GUILD, VOMIT, DROOP, BIGOT
- Quordle #808, Thursday 11 April: STRIP, EVENT, EPOXY, GROSS
- Quordle #807, Wednesday 10 April: LANCE, TAPIR, MURKY, CANAL
- Quordle #806, Tuesday 9 April: HERON, FIEND, TWINE, WORSE
- Quordle #805, Monday 8 April: CRAZE, EQUIP, RALLY, SCOUR
- Quordle #804, Sunday 7 April: BRING, WRING, LARVA, GOUGE
- Quordle #803, Saturday 6 April: BLUFF, TENSE, CRUEL, ASKEW
- Quordle #802, Friday 5 April: ENEMY, FLACK, PAYEE, UNFIT
- Quordle #801, Thursday 4 April: CLEFT, RACER, TABBY, FRAIL
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).