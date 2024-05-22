Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, May 23 (game #850)

Thursday's Quordle gives you another chance to prove your mettle against one of the toughest word games around. But don't worry if you get stuck – because I've got some hints for you below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #850) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #850) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #850) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #850) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #850) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • M • R • S • M

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #850) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #850, are…

MOLDY

REBEL

SPORT

MECCA

There are a couple of potentially difficult words to solve here, but overall it's not too bad. MECCA contains a repeated C, which isn't a common occurrence at all, plus people may think it's a proper noun and therefore wouldn't be included. It is a proper noun of course, but it's a standard noun and therefore justified here. REBEL was the one I struggled with; the repeated E don't help, but it was the fact that the answer could easily have been REVEL that tripped me up.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #850) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #850, are…

JUMPY

FLEET

COLON

LASSO

Quordle answers: The past 20