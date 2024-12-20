Quordle today – my hints and answers for Friday, December 20 (game #1061)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1061) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1061) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1061) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1061) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1061) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • P • E • D • Q

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1061) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1061, are…

PENAL

EAGLE

DILLY

QUITE

Getting the first word in four is about as good as it gets for me – and I even got all four answers before having to sweat on the final line.

Knowing four letters helped me get the tricky QUITE and I took a gamble that the word ending LE with an A was EAGLE. I did waste a line with DILLY, though, by completely forgetting I already knew the word had a D in it. I think I was blinded by how well it was going.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1061) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1061, are…

SWORD

GLAND

DROWN

ABATE

