NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, December 20 (game #292)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #292) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Morning morsel

NYT Strands today (game #292) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CROP

ELOPE

FACE

SACK

PURE

FEAR

NYT Strands today (game #292) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Breakfast bowl

NYT Strands today (game #292) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #292) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #292, are…

LOOP

FLAKE

CHARM

SMACK

PEBBLE

CRUNCH

CHEERIO

SPANGRAM: CEREAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The oldest commercial breakfast CEREAL Grape-Nuts doesn’t figure in today’s list of pulverized oats, tempered rice, toasted corn, defatted wheat germ and puffed wheat, aka CEREAL, and its many ultra-processed mouth-feels.

Of course, many cultures would never consider eating multi-colored cereals for breakfast – not even Grape-Nuts, which have managed to retain their air of sandal-wearing outdoorsy good health 127 years on – consuming eggs, rice, or meat-based meals instead. Recently I lasted all of two days following a diet plan that recommended salad for breakfast.

Despite its bad reputation, cereal isn’t always the worst option. Once when I was at a hostel in Amsterdam, I was given the following items for “breakfast”: a crispbread, a small box of chocolate sprinkles, and a can of Heineken. Give me a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch any day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 19 December, game #291)

GLAM

METAL

PROGRESSIVE

GRUNGE

PUNK

ALTERNATIVE

SPANGRAM: ROCKING