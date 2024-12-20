NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, December 20 (game #558)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #558) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WHALE

COCKTAIL

FINANCE

QUESTION

STATEMENT

SOLUTION

GROWN

WINE

TECH

COMMAND

COMPOUND

CRYPTO

MOWN

PHARMA

EXCLAMATION

MIXTURE

NYT Connections today (game #558) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Mixed up

Mixed up GREEN: Grammatically complete

Grammatically complete BLUE: Borish brothers

Borish brothers PURPLE: Sounds like grumbling

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #558) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONCOCTION

GREEN: TYPES OF SENTENCES

BLUE: KINDS OF BROS

PURPLE: COMPLAINT HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #558) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #558, are…

YELLOW: CONCOCTION COCKTAIL, COMPOUND, MIXTURE, SOLUTION

COCKTAIL, COMPOUND, MIXTURE, SOLUTION GREEN: TYPES OF SENTENCES COMMAND, EXCLAMATION, QUESTION, STATEMENT

COMMAND, EXCLAMATION, QUESTION, STATEMENT BLUE: KINDS OF BROS CRYPTO, FINANCE, PHARMA, TECH

CRYPTO, FINANCE, PHARMA, TECH PURPLE: COMPLAINT HOMOPHONES GROWN,MOWN, WHALE, WINE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

This was a rare day where I landed on the Purple group first. It’s easy to overlook homophones, but I sometimes get these groups by reading the grid out loud in the dullest voice I can muster – obviously not something you can do if you’re having a sneaky game of Connections in the office. Unless, of course, you want to confuse your co-workers.

It also helps if you’re not great at spelling and thought whine was spelt WINE and wail was spelt WHALE. That’s not me of course, my spelling and grammar is exceptional. That’s why, a-hem, I got TYPES OF SENTENCES last – I was saving it, one in the bank. Or was I? (QUESTION) Hell no! (EXCLAMATION)

