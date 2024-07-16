Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, July 17 (game #905)

Another day, another potentially tricky Quordle to solve. Or rather, two – because the Daily Sequence is usually tricky, too.

You'll find clues for the main puzzle below, but none for the Sequence because you get 10 guesses there and I assume if you're playing that game you know what you're doing by now.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #905) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #905) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #905) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #905) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #905) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • A • O • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #905) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #905, are…

SYRUP

AMISS

OTTER

BOTCH

Otters are great, aren't they? With their funny little faces and the way they hold their hands up in front of them and the fact that they're just so playful all the time. Oh to be an otter. Anyway, that was one of two words in today's Quordle that contain a repeated letter, but neither that nor AMISS were particularly hard. SYRUP, which doesn't have a repeat, is arguably tougher simply because it's spelled in an unusual fashion, with the Y second. All told, a fairly easy Quordle overall.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #905) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #905, are…

CABLE

WEIRD

HEART

TIDAL

Quordle answers: The past 20