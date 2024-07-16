NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, July 17 (game #402)

Connections can be a tricky game, and it's one that you're only able to make four mistakes in or suffer the indignity of a failure. If you find yourself on the brink of disaster, you might want to read on for my hopefully helpful hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #402) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PACK

CART

CHECK

HAMPER

BANK

WASHING

SCHOOL

LAUNDROMAT

BIDE

PRIDE

CURB

NIX

POST OFFICE

INHIBIT

SUPERMARKET

SWARM

NYT Connections today (game #402) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: High street heroes

High street heroes Green: Stop it

Stop it Blue: Lots of critters

Lots of critters Purple: POTU

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #402) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BUILDINGS AROUND TOWN

GREEN: HINDER

BLUE: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES

PURPLE: STARTS OF U.S. PRESIDENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #402) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #402, are…

YELLOW: BUILDINGS AROUND TOWN BANK, LAUNDROMAT, POST OFFICE, SUPERMARKET

BANK, LAUNDROMAT, POST OFFICE, SUPERMARKET GREEN: HINDER CHECK, CURB, HAMPER, INHIBIT

CHECK, CURB, HAMPER, INHIBIT BLUE: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES PACK, PRIDE, SCHOOL, SWARM

PACK, PRIDE, SCHOOL, SWARM PURPLE: STARTS OF U.S. PRESIDENTS BIDE, CART, NIX, WASHING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Some classic misdirection by the NYT here, and it cost me a couple of guesses. The first group I focused on was what turned out to be the green 'Hinder' group; I had NIX, CURB, HAMPER and INHIBIT. When that didn't work, I changed HAMPER for CHECK… and it still didn't work.

At that stage I looked elsewhere, rather than risking using up any more guesses, and spotted the easy yellow BANK, LAUNDROMAT, POST OFFICE, SUPERMARKET group. Then I got the 'animal groups' connection, which though blue – and supposedly the third hardest – didn't feel particularly difficult.

That left eight answers, of which five still fit that 'Hinder' angle. But rather than risk another mistake there I instead focused on the other three words, BIDE, WASHING and CART, and realized with a lightbulb moment that they could all form parts of presidents' names. That put NIX where it needed to be and I completed this Connections game.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

