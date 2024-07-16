NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, July 17 (game #136)

Wednesday rolls around again, marking the middle of the week. But it's just another day for the NYT's Strands game, which appears without fail seven times a week. The countdown is on to play it now, before it's replaced by tomorrow's…

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #136) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Park place

NYT Strands today (game #136) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BOMB

DARE

BARE

PLAY

RARE

SIDE

NYT Strands today (game #136) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Place for fun

NYT Strands today (game #136) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 4th column • Last: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #136) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #136, are…

SLIDE

SWINGS

SEESAW

SANDBOX

CLIMBER

BENCHES

SPANGRAM: PLAYGROUND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I miss going on playgrounds. They should make adult playgrounds. Not serious, dangerous things involving great heights and needing to be in good physical shape, but fun playgrounds with roundabouts and slides. There's a market here, I'm sure.

Anyway, regardless of my person feelings on the merits of the PLAYGROUND, this was an easy Strands puzzle to solve. You only really needed to find one answer to know what the theme was, when combined with the clue of 'Park place', unless maybe that first answer was BENCHES, which is maybe a little out of place here. But all told, this is a simple one.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

