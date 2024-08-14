Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, August 15 (game #934)

It's time for your Thursday Quordle, guaranteed to get your brain working this morning (or whenever you chose to play). If you need some hints, read on…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #934) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #934) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #934) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #934) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #934) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • T • D • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #934) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #934, are…

STINT

TRAIL

DECAL

BRAIN

My ambition in Quordle is always to solve it, rather than to solve it quickly, but to really challenge myself I'd need to be a little smarter. Today was a good example; I lost guesses to BRAIN (playing GRAIN) and STINT (playing STINK) and ended up only solving it on the final guess. What I should have done, with those two words left, was to play GRUNT – which would have ruled out GRAIN and STING, ruled in STINT and pointed me towards BRAIN. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, right?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #934) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #934, are…

CHUCK

BLESS

SLIMY

THROB

