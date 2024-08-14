NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, August 15 (game #431)

It's time to play Thursday's Connections puzzle from the NYT. This is a reasonably tough one – so read on for my hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #431) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MATCH

PHONE

BUD

RANGE

SIERRA

DIRT

MATE

PAL

REACH

CHECK

NATTY

SCOPE

COMPLEMENT

STELLA

EXTENT

PARTNER

NYT Connections today (game #431) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: As far as it goes

As far as it goes Green: Goes together

Goes together Blue: Tipple

Tipple Purple: [word that means salary] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #431) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BREADTH

GREEN: OTHER HALF

BLUE: BEERS, FAMILIARLY

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “PAY”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #431) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #431, are…

YELLOW: BREADTH EXTENT, RANGE, REACH, SCOPE

EXTENT, RANGE, REACH, SCOPE GREEN: OTHER HALF COMPLEMENT, MATCH, MATE, PARTNER

COMPLEMENT, MATCH, MATE, PARTNER BLUE: BEERS, FAMILIARLY BUD, NATTY, SIERRA, STELLA

BUD, NATTY, SIERRA, STELLA PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “PAY” CHECK, DIRT, PAL, PHONE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Misdirection is a constant threat in Connections, which is one of the reasons why I always shuffle the answers as soon as I fire up the game; the NYT tends to put words next to each other at the start to make it look like they go together, when they don't.

Today, I guessed MATE, BUD, PAL, PARTNER as a group and was pretty shocked when they didn't form one answer. But as it happens, MATE and PARTNER were instead part of the 'Other half' group (with COMPLEMENT and MATCH), while BUD went in 'Beers' and PAL in the final 'Words after "Pay"' group.

Still, you get to make three mistakes in Connections (the fourth triggers a loss), so I had enough guesses left to solve this relatively tricky instalment of the game. I don't think I'd have got the blue group if not by default – I've never heard of NATTY or SIERRA as beers – but the purple one wasn't as bad as it sometimes is, so I got there in the end.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

