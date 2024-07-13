Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, July 14 (game #902)

Today's Quordle is a potentially tricky one, and one that I struggled to solve. I escaped with my streak intact – but it was a close-run thing. If only I'd had some hints to help me…

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #902) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #902) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #902) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #902) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #902) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • M • A • E • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #902) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #902, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MUSKY

AGATE

EXPEL

SLICK

I made a right mess of this one, and only escaped thanks to a last-gasp solve on the top-right quadrant. Admittedly, it's a tricky one – AGATE has a repeated A and is uncommon, EXPEL has a repeated E and an uncommon X. And unsurprisingly, it was those two that I struggled with. EXPEL was particularly galling; I played LEPER even though I knew it couldn't be correct, because I'd failed to spot that EXPEL was an option and couldn't see anything else.

That left me one more answer to find, where I had --A-E and a yellow T. --ATE made sense, and when I spotted ABATE, I played that. But what I should have done was to have considered that AGATE also fit. It wouldn't have made any difference, but at least I would have known what I was doing!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #902) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #902, are…

INERT

WOMAN

RUDER

DECOY

Quordle answers: The past 20