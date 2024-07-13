NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, July 14 (game #399)

Today's Connections is a fitting one for a lazy Sunday – it's not too hard, so you can solve it at your leisure over a long breakfast. But if you do need some hints, you'll find them below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #399) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FINE

BUTTER

MINT

DOUGH

POINT

LINE

FAIR

TRADE

BRAZIL

PINE

FIELD

PRONG

BUSINESS

TIP

GOOD

TINE

NYT Connections today (game #399) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: They're all narrow

They're all narrow Green: What kind of shape is it in?

What kind of shape is it in? Blue: What sort of work do you do?

What sort of work do you do? Purple: Goes before something you can eat

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #399) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SLENDER PROJECTIONS

GREEN: CONDITIONS FOR COLLECTIBLES

BLUE: PROFESSION

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “NUT”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #399) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #399, are…

YELLOW: SLENDER PROJECTIONS POINT, PRONG, TINE, TIP

PROJECTIONS POINT, PRONG, TINE, TIP GREEN: CONDITIONS FOR COLLECTIBLES FAIR, FINE, GOOD, MINT

FAIR, FINE, GOOD, MINT BLUE: PROFESSION BUSINESS, FIELD, LINE, TRADE

BUSINESS, FIELD, LINE, TRADE PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “NUT” BRAZIL, BUTTER, DOUGH, PINE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's a rare day indeed when I solve the purple group at all – and it's even rarer when I solve it before any of the others. But then again, it's also not often that it's as easy as today's NUT-based connection. The second I saw both BRAZIL and PINE in the same puzzle I knew there was a good chance they were linked, and on noticing DOUGH and BUTTER too I was convinced.

Unsurprisingly, the other three groups were easier still, and for once I can genuinely say that I would have got the final one (which for me was blue, 'profession') even if it hadn't been by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

