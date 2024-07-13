NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, July 14 (game #133)

I struggled a bit with today's Strands puzzle, for reasons which I go into below. Before that, though, you can check out my hints for the game if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #133) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Say my name

NYT Strands today (game #133) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MOAN

SLANT

STALE

LAST

THORN

POLL

NYT Strands today (game #133) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sounds familiar

NYT Strands today (game #133) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 4th column • Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #133) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #133, are…

MERRY

WHINNY

GALE

FILL

PEAT

HAIRY

RUSTLE

ATOM

SPANGRAM: HOMOPHONES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I'm a little confused by this Strands puzzle. On the face of it, it's straightforward enough – the answers are all name homophones, for instance GALE is GAIL, FILL is PHIL, PEAT is PETE. But some are marginal at best. HAIRY kind of sounds like HARRY, but it's not really a homphone. Same with MERRY – MARY? And then there's ATOM, which I don't get at all. Is that a homophone for ADAM? For TOM? In fact, I ran each word through the excellent Rhymezone homophones finder, and it provided results for all except WHINNY (which I'm sure is WINNY) and ATOM. I genuinely don't know what that one is supposed to be.

Still, this was otherwise a good Strands puzzle. I always like homophones as a topic for the game, and this one was challenging without being impossible. More of this please.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

