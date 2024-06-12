Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, June 13 (game #871)

Today's Quordle hides at least one very difficult answer – so play with caution today! You might well need my hints to avoid disaster.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles. Need them for Quordle? Simply scroll down…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #871) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #871) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #871) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #871) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #871) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • N • M • P • R

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #871) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #871, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NORTH

MOUND

PEACE

RETRY

RETRY is a nasty word for a Quordle game, isn't it? It contains a repeated R, which isn't itself that uncommon, but also has an E and T in less usual positions. It took me a while to find it, but that wasn't actually the word I struggled most with – no, that would be MOUND.

MOUND is one the worst formats you can get in Wordle/Quordle, because with that first letter missing you have so many options: WOUND, ROUND, POUND, HOUND, FOUND, SOUND, BOUND, as well as MOUND itself. It's just about the worst of these words, with only -IGHT (WIGHT, RIGHT, TIGHT, LIGHT, FIGHT, SIGHT, MIGHT, NIGHT, BIGHT) having more possible answers, I think.

I took the safe option in order to solve it today, playing WOMBY in order to rule out WOUND, MOUND and BOUND in one go – and succeeded in ruling in MOUND instead.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #871) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #871, are…

HUMOR

JELLY

GRUFF

FIFTY

Quordle answers: The past 20