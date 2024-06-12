NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, June 13 (game #368)

After two really tough Connections games in a row we have a much more manageable one today; by which I mean it's only a little tough. Read on if you need some clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #368) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SMASH

THAT

LIKE

BUTTON

FANCY

CAT

SHIRT

SUCCESS

EDITOR

HAT

HIT

DIG

APPRECIATE

STICKER

PASTE

SENSATION

NYT Connections today (game #368) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Love this!

Love this! Green: It's a winner!

It's a winner! Blue: Political merch

Political merch Purple: Words that follow a synonym for clone

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #368) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENJOY

GREEN: BLOCKBUSTER

BLUE: CAMPAIGN SWAG

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “COPY”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #368) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #368, are…

YELLOW: ENJOY APPRECIATE, DIG, FANCY, LIKE

APPRECIATE, DIG, FANCY, LIKE GREEN: BLOCKBUSTER HIT, SENSATION, SMASH, SUCCESS

HIT, SENSATION, SMASH, SUCCESS BLUE: CAMPAIGN SWAG BUTTON, HAT, SHIRT, STICKER

BUTTON, HAT, SHIRT, STICKER PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “COPY” CAT, EDITOR, PASTE, THAT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

No real issues here. Yellow and green were both very straightforward collections of synonyms, which let's face it generally are the easiest type of grouping to solve. I might suggest that green is actually easier than yellow, but there's not much in it.

I then solved purple before green, although I did make one mistake before doing so. I had COPY EDITOR, COPY CAT and COPY PASTE, but the phrase COPY THAT did not occur to me – although in hindsight it should have done. For some reason I played COPY BUTTON instead, which I thought might be a reference to some kind of software thing, but which was instead nothing of the sort.

Instead, BUTTON went with SHIRT, HAT and STICKER as CAMPAIGN SWAG, a theme that's very much in evidence in many places around the world right now.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 12 June, game #367)

YELLOW: PLACES IN NEW YORK CITY CHINATOWN, DUMBO, MANHATTAN, WALL STREET

CHINATOWN, DUMBO, MANHATTAN, WALL STREET GREEN: RHYMING TITLES BE KIND REWIND, E.T., FRIGHT NIGHT, KILL BILL

BE KIND REWIND, E.T., FRIGHT NIGHT, KILL BILL BLUE: ENDING IN UNITS OF MEASUREMENT HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, MY LEFT FOOT, THE GREEN MILE, THE LONGEST YARD

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, MY LEFT FOOT, THE GREEN MILE, THE LONGEST YARD PURPLE: STARTING WITH ANIMALS BEETLEJUICE, DOGMA, FOXY BROWN, OCTOPUSSY