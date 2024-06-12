NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, June 13 (game #102)

Today's Strands confused me. Am I stupid? Maybe. Is the game stupid? Sometimes. Can both of these things be true? Definitely. See what you think, then scroll down for the answers and my commentary.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #102) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Good times ahead

NYT Strands today (game #102) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

APPLE

MAPLE

RACE

HEAR

RATTY

SOAR

NYT Strands today (game #102) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Check the guestlist

NYT Strands today (game #102) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 2nd column • Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #102) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #102, are…

FAVOR

HEARTY

ANIMAL

BOAT

FOUL

CRASHER

POOPER

SPANGRAM: AFTERPARTY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Two hints

I am a bit… baffled by this. Even after solving it I'm not entirely sure what the theme here is. I think it's words that go after party – which works for some of them, like ANIMAL, CRASHER and POOPER. But I have no idea what a PARTY FOUL or PARTY HEARTY is. Literally zero idea. But maybe I'm just not a party person. In fact, I know I'm not.

I was so nonplussed by what was going on that I found the first two words on the list entirely by accident, used hints for the next two, then found all of the rest by default based on the way the letters fell. Unsatisfying – and it's made me even less likely to want to go to a party now.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

