Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, May 10 (game #837)

The last Quordle puzzle of the week is another fairly tough one, though that isn't exactly uncommon for this game, which continues to challenge people who sail through Wordle. I count myself among them, having never lost a game of Wordle since I started playing in 2022 (I did lose once in the Wordle Archive), but having several times been defeated here. There are some clues to help you solve it if it all proves too tricky.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #837) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #837) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #837) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #837) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #837) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • Q • P • E • H

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #837) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #837, are…

QUASH

PERKY

ENSUE

HARPY

What are the factors that make Quordle more difficult? Repeated letters would be one, and there are two Es in ENSUE. Uncommon letters, too – and there's a Q in QUASH. And to throw a third into the mix, how about words with too many similarly spelled alternatives… there are not really any of those here, but PERKY could also have been JERKY, so that's a half mark in that column.

In short, this Quordle puzzle was a potentially tricky one. Fortunately, my three start words came up trumps (mostly), giving me the green -UA-H that led directly to QUASH, and the P at the start of PERKY to make that one simpler. ENSUE was harder; I played UNSEE first. But I survived with one guess remaining, so I'll settle for that.

Daily Sequence today (game #837) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #837, are…

FREAK

GROAN

SAVVY

OZONE

