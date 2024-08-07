NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, August 8 (game #158)

Thursday's Strands is here, guaranteed to get your brain working. If it works a little too hard, you might want to check out my hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #158) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Splashy event

NYT Strands today (game #158) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SALT

SASS

LOOT

DONE

DRINK

SCARE

NYT Strands today (game #158) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • H2 Oh yeah!

NYT Strands today (game #158) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #158) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #158, are…

MUSIC

FLOATS

SUNSCREEN

DRINKS

NOODLES

TOWELS

SPANGRAM: POOLPARTY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'd rather spend time at the beach/sea than around a pool, and that might be why I've never been to a POOLPARTY. Or it could be because I don't live in a nice, sunny place like California or Florida. Either way, I was thoroughly confused by this Strands puzzle for about two minutes at the start, after finding MUSIC first. 'Splashy event' and MUSIC? What could the connection be? But then I uncovered FLOATS, too, and had that lightbulb moment where it was obvious what the theme was. The spangram followed, then the remaining answers in fairly short order for another easyish game.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 7 August, game #157)

DOUGH

MISTLETOE

WHOA

RAINBOW

CHATEAU

AVOCADO

SPANGRAM: RHYMETIME