NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, August 8 (game #424)

Thursday's Connections puzzle is another fairly easy one – and I seem to have been saying that a lot lately. But if you do find yourself needing some hints, read on…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #424) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TALK

PIRATE

PILLAR

PARROT

HAM

QUOTE

CANNONBALL

ANCHOR

SATELLITE

ECHO

CORNERSTONE

JACKKNIFE

BACKFLIP

BACKBONE

BELLYFLOP

REPEAT

NYT Connections today (game #424) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Splashdown!

Splashdown! Green: Say it again

Say it again Blue: Support

Support Purple: Blank [broadcast device]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #424) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPLASHY WAYS TO ENTER A POOL

GREEN: REITERATE

BLUE: MAINSTAY

PURPLE: ___ RADIO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #424) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #424, are…

YELLOW: SPLASHY WAYS TO ENTER A POOL BACKFLIP, BELLYFLOP, CANNONBALL, JACKKNIFE

BACKFLIP, BELLYFLOP, CANNONBALL, JACKKNIFE GREEN: REITERATE ECHO, PARROT, QUOTE, REPEAT

ECHO, PARROT, QUOTE, REPEAT BLUE: MAINSTAY ANCHOR, BACKBONE, CORNERSTONE, PILLAR

ANCHOR, BACKBONE, CORNERSTONE, PILLAR PURPLE: ___ RADIO HAM, PIRATE, SATELLITE, TALK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Connections has been really easy lately, right? Or maybe I've just got better at solving it, 400-odd games in? Or maybe I just got lucky… Either way, I solved it in double-fast time, and in almost entirely the 'wrong' order, with purple first. Not that purple was a particularly tough one today; yes, it was a [blank] something answer, but the radio-related words were all pretty obvious, with HAM and PIRATE standing out to me right away. With that out of the way the others fell into place swiftly.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

