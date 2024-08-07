Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, August 8 (game #927)

It's time to get another dose of Quordle goodness into your life, so read on for hints, answers and my commentary.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #927) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #927) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #927) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #927) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 3.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #927) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • G • S • S • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #927) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #927, are…

GUSTO

SPRIG

SOLID

SWORE

Quordle is always easier when some of the answers begin with the same letter, because getting the start of a word is almost always more helpful than getting the middle or end; it's probably something about how the human brain recognizes patterns. Today, three of Quordle's answers begin with S, and given that one of my three start words, STARE, also starts that way, I had an immediate advantage with three-quarters of the puzzle.

That was just as well, because SPRIG is not an obvious word to play, and GUSTO could also have been tricky, but I had plenty of letters to play with early on and solved them all with two guesses to spare.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #927) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #927, are…

PAPER

COACH

CREST

CADDY

