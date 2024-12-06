NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, December 6 (game #278)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Find your people

NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LORE

SCORE

CROWS

ROPE

FELL

FILE

NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Join the gang

NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #278) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #278, are…

CLUB

BUNCH

GROUP

CROWD

CIRCLE

CLIQUE

SOCIETY

SPANGRAM: FELLOWSHIP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Here’s my confession of the day – even though I only had the Spangram left I still managed to get it wrong – seeing HIP FELLOWS before the correct answer. Well, it sort of works. I’m sure there’s many a CLUB, SOCIETY, or CIRCLE whose members are hip fellows! Although they are most likely the ones where they serve port and people in woollen suits spend the entire day hiding behind enormous newspapers.

I’m an independent soul, not a joiner of things. Still, in my youth I was forever joining organizations in search of FELLOWSHIP and kindred companions who liked the same things I did then after not finding any, never returning. The truth is you need to stick these things out to “find your people” – so I would encourage readers to get with the in CROWD. Or, at least, give it a couple of weeks. We are many they are few and all that. Unless, of course, you want to form your own gang, in which case just a BUNCH will do.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

