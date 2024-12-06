NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, December 6 (game #278)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Find your people
NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- LORE
- SCORE
- CROWS
- ROPE
- FELL
- FILE
NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Join the gang
NYT Strands today (game #278) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First: left, 4th row
Last: right, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #278) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #278, are…
- CLUB
- BUNCH
- GROUP
- CROWD
- CIRCLE
- CLIQUE
- SOCIETY
- SPANGRAM: FELLOWSHIP
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Here’s my confession of the day – even though I only had the Spangram left I still managed to get it wrong – seeing HIP FELLOWS before the correct answer. Well, it sort of works. I’m sure there’s many a CLUB, SOCIETY, or CIRCLE whose members are hip fellows! Although they are most likely the ones where they serve port and people in woollen suits spend the entire day hiding behind enormous newspapers.
I’m an independent soul, not a joiner of things. Still, in my youth I was forever joining organizations in search of FELLOWSHIP and kindred companions who liked the same things I did then after not finding any, never returning. The truth is you need to stick these things out to “find your people” – so I would encourage readers to get with the in CROWD. Or, at least, give it a couple of weeks. We are many they are few and all that. Unless, of course, you want to form your own gang, in which case just a BUNCH will do.
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief