NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, December 6 (game #544)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #544) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PUZZLE

MANIA

BUZZ

GATE

CORE

HEX

VEX

REX

SLINKY

STUMP

POX

PERPLEX

JINX

HAMM

SPELL

PILLED

NYT Connections today (game #544) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: State of confusion

State of confusion Green: Broomstick

Broomstick Blue: Playful Pixar pals

Playful Pixar pals Purple: The people have spoken

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #544) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BAFFLE

GREEN: CURSE

BLUE: “TOY STORY” CHARACTERS, FAMILIARLY

PURPLE: COLLOQUIAL SUFFIXES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #544) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #544, are…

YELLOW: BAFFLE PERPLEX, PUZZLE, STUMP, VEX

PERPLEX, PUZZLE, STUMP, VEX GREEN: CURSE HEX, JINX, POX, SPELL

HEX, JINX, POX, SPELL BLUE: “TOY STORY” CHARACTERS, FAMILIARLY BUZZ, HAMM, REX, SLINKY

BUZZ, HAMM, REX, SLINKY PURPLE: COLLOQUIAL SUFFIXES CORE, GATE, MANIA, PILLED

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

The first thing that jumped out from today’s Connections was a collection of words ending in X. Surely we’re not going to fall into the trap of thinking they’re a group, right? Er…

No, no, let’s resist. With Wicked in theaters right now, words connected to witches seem timely, so HEX, SPELL, JINX, and POX didn’t require magical skills to spot.

Staying at the movies, the first thing that came to mind with the word BUZZ was the astronaut from the Toy Story movies. It helps being a parent who’s seen the movies about 62 times, of course, but I didn’t know the pig had two Ms until now.

As someone who exists in a near-permanent state of BAFFLEment today’s yellow was straightforward, but Purple had me stumped – my first thought was things connected to wrestling. I'm not sure what PILLED is, but it could be some killer Caretaker move, surely? Instead it was COLLOQUIAL SUFFIXES – every day’s a school day!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

